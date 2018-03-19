NORTHFIELD, Vt. (March 19, 2018) – Evan Hallstrom and Hallstrom Motorsports are excited to announce a partnership with the Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Hyundai dealership in Vermont.

“It’s very exciting to be able to have Midstate Dodge come on board this year,” Hallstrom said. “I believe this is the beginning of a great partnership and I’m looking forward to being able to represent them both on and off the track.”

When the Hallstrom Motorsports team began its hunt to bring new sponsors on board for the 2018 season it was a no-brainer that a local car dealership was the perfect fit.

“I met the owner of Midstate Dodge, Mitchell Jay, while I was working with the Vermont Highway Safety Alliance and he seemed impressed with my efforts to educate kids, like myself and older, on highway safety and seatbelt safety,” Hallstrom said. “When I approached him about partnering with us he was equally interested in the idea.”

Not only will Midstate Dodge be displayed on the Hallstrom Motorsports late model, Hallstrom will also promote the dealership off the track. He will participate in appearances at the dealership with his car on display, incorporate the dealership in his Click-It-Or-Ticket campaigns and there are various other events in the works throughout the Northeast.

Hallstrom’s season will begin with a car show in downtown Barre, Vt., on Saturday, April 28. The 20th annual Community Bank 150 at Thunder Road International Speedbowl in Barre, Vt., will take place the following day.

April 29 at Thunder Road International Speedbowl in Barre, Vt., for the 20th annual Community Bank 150

http://www.Hallstrom-Motorsports.com

https://twitter.com/HallstromMotors

https://www.facebook.com/hallstrommotorsports

Midstate Dodge is a local car dealership in central Vermont that provides auto repairs, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and RAM parts, and auto-financing for new or used cars. Not only do we offer an awesome array of excellent new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM models on location, but we also have a huge inventory of used cars at our dealership as well. Once you’re an owner, Midstate Dodge is still here to help you have the best experience possible. Our customers love our on-site car service and maintenance staff and department, where highly trained technicians use the best equipment and only certified Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM parts on your car, keeping your model running smoothly and reliably for years to come.

“We’re very excited about this partnership with Midstate Dodge this season and I think it is the beginning of a great relationship,” Hallstrom said. “We’re looking forward to representing one of the quality local car dealerships in central Vermont.”

Hallstrom Motorsports would also like to thank Hallstrom Excavating, Vermont Governor’s Highway Safety Program, Vermont Highway Safety Alliance, Fecteau Homes, Butler MacMaster, TriStar Racewear, AR Bodies, Swift Springs, Depot Square Pizzeria, The Joie of Seating and Design Engineering, Inc., for their continued support.

Sources: Shawn Miller/Inside Line Promotions