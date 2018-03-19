SENOIA, Ga. — Bubba Pollard continued to add to his impressive resume at South Alabama Speedway this past weekend by winning his fourth career Baby Rattler 125 Saturday night. The win was his 25th career victory at the Kinston, Alabama race track.

Pollard started the race from the sixth position and quickly began working his way to the front. On lap 50, he made his way by early leader Mason Diaz and never looked back despite his main competitor’s best efforts.



“The 24 car (Diaz) was strong,” Pollard said in victory lane. “We could get better restarts than they could. We could fire off a little faster and get a little distance and then we could kind of sit out there and save a little bit. I think that’s what helped us the most was that we could get out there and ride a little bit before he could catch us.”



Pollard keen to notice Diaz’s strategy, didn’t waiver in his own.

“You don’t know what them guys are going to do, so you have to be careful,” Pollard stated. “I’ve lost a lot of races because of lapped cars. We had a big enough lead there to take it easy.”



On Sunday, Pollard appeared to have a race car capable of sweeping the 42nd Annual Rattler 250 weekend. He patiently made his way to the front of the field from the seventh starting spot and eventually took over the top spot on lap 127.



Pollard was in control of the race on a lap 195 restart but began to fall through the field after the lap 200 mark. On lap 209, he brought his No. 26 to pit road with a mechanical issue and ended the day with a 19th-place finish.



Sources: Brandon Paul/51 Sports