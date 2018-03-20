Belleville, IL – Effective immediately, Performance Open Wheel Racing, Inc. (POWRi) will be the official micro sanctioning body for all classes at both I-44 Riverside Speedway in Oklahoma City, OK and Port City Raceway in Tulsa, OK. By coming under the POWRi banner, Oklahoma micro racers will have a consistent rule package within the industry standards, enabling growth of car counts at both venues.

“When racetracks work together, everyone wins,” stated POWRi’s Kenny Brown. “We are excited to partner with both Mark and Gloria Banister at I-44 and Mike and Megan Eubanks at Port City Raceway. Fantastic people run both tracks and they will be able to utilize everything POWRi has to offer in the Micro 600 Leagues. POWRi will play a role in supporting both of these tracks to bolster car counts and grow the bottom line.”

I-44 Riverside Speedway will continue to hold the annual Turnpike Challenge, a regular event for the POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget Leagues. One of the largest outdoor events of the year, the Turnpike Challenge draws cars from coast-to-coast. The Turnpike Challenge will be broadcast on MAVTV, and the POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League will co-sanction with the track for their marque events. I-44 Riverside Speedway will continue to host several POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League events.

“Since we started working with POWRi on the Turnpike Challenge two years ago, we have learned so much on how to operate for major events,” stated Mike Bannister. “POWRi has played a big role in helping us grow our presence in the industry by allowing us to utilize their promotional partners.” We are starting our 20th season and it’s exciting to see the evolution in 2018 by becoming a sanctioned track with POWRi this is the next big wave of Midget and Micro Sprint racing in Oklahoma City”

Port City Raceway will return to hosting the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League in 2018. Hosting one of the largest micro events in 2018, the Outlaw Nationals, the POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League will now be co-sanctioning the event on September 22nd. The Outlaw Nationals will also be broadcast on MAVTV.

“For our first year of promoting business full-time, POWRi has brought us a lot of tools to help us leverage our successes,” said Mike Eubanks. “With POWRi co-sanctioning the Outlaw Nationals and bringing in MAVTV to support the event, this has the making to be the biggest micro event of the year. POWRi’s connections in the industry will instantly open doors that would have taken us several years get through.”

POWRi TV will be the landing page for videos of both Port City Raceway and I-44 Riverside Speedway. In addition to POWRi TV, support will be provided for track marketing initiatives. This move will also allow drivers from the POWRi Align Pro Lonestar 600’s presented by K&K Earthworks to race at both venues. Port City Raceway begins 2018 on March 30th with the Spring Fling. I-44 Riverside Speedway starts 2018 on March 23rd with the Fifth Annual Turnpike Challenge.

Sources: POWRi Racing PR