Placerville, CA…….. With heavy rains in the forecast, Wednesday’s Light Up The World USAC Western States Midget Series presented by CBD Living Water race at Placerville Speedway has been canceled. Joining the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, the series now debuts April 14 at the Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Calif.

Sources: USAC PR