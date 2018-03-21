Stafford Springs, CT — For the past five seasons, Call Before You Dig has partnered with Stafford Motor Speedway to bring drivers one of the most unique contingency programs in all of racing with the CBYD 811 Challenge. The CBYD 811 Challenge is a contingency that is available to all drivers at Stafford, regardless of division and will reward 5 lucky drivers with an $811 bonus for a total contribution of $4,055. The CBYD 811 challenge will return to Stafford for the sixth consecutive season, beginning with the 47th Annual NAPA Spring Sizzler® on April 28-29 and culminating with the August 10th Five-Star Series program.

The CBYD 811 Challenge utilizes a special points system to determine the five drivers who will each receive the $811 bonus. During the 2018 season, drivers earn 100 points for a victory, and each subsequent position is worth 5 points less. The five drivers who come the closest to accumulating 811 points without going over through the August 10th 5-Star Series program will each take home an $811 bonus. The CBYD 811 Challenge bonuses will be awarded to the winning drivers on Friday, August 17th as part of the CBYD Late Model 50 program on CBYD 811 Night. CBYD has distributed $20,275 to Stafford drivers over the past 5 years and this year’s CBYD 811 Challenge will bring the total contribution to Stafford drivers up to nearly $25,000.

“Call Before You Dig is happy to continue our partnership with Stafford with the CBYD 811 Challenge program,” said Derek Brown, Vice President of Damage Prevention and Education at CBYD. “Stafford Speedway has been a great partner to have in helping us to get the word out about calling CBYD before you undertake any project that requires digging into the ground. With the way the points are awarded for the CBYD 811 Challenge, everyone here has fun keeping track of the CBYD 811 standings throughout the season and we’re happy that we can put together a program that benefits all of the drivers rather than focusing strictly on one division. It’s appropriate that the program begins in April (Safe Digging Month) and ends in early August to help promote 811 Day (August 11th).”

Race fans can keep up to date on the CBYD 811 Challenge bonus by clicking the CBYD 811 Challenge Points Standings link found on the www.staffordspeedway.com homepage at any point during the 2018 season.

Last year’s CBYD 811 Challenge winners were Chase Dowling from the SK Modified® division, Michael Bennett from the Late Model division, Robert Bloxsom, III and Bryan Narducci from the Limited Late Model division, and George Bessette, Jr. from the DARE Stock division. Since the inception of the CBYD 811 Challenge in 2013, there has been 24 different drivers to collect the $811 bonus with Bloxsom the only repeat winner in the program’s history. Overall, there have been 7 SK Modified® winners, 2 Late Model winners, 3 SK Light winners, 10 Ltd. Late Model winners, and 3 DARE Stock winners.

Call Before You Dig is a state-regulated, non-profit organization comprised of all public utilities and municipalities in Connecticut The purpose of CBYD is to function as a statewide, one-call notification system that provides excavators and the general public with the ability to inform multiple owners and operators of underground facilities of proposed excavation, demolition or blasting. Contractors, as well as anyone in the general public, can use the E-Ticket system found online at www.cbyd.com to set up a location request for any project that involves digging into the ground. The CBYD website offers the opportunity to register for E-Tickets for jobs as well as providing resources such as a design survey, education materials about digging into the ground, emergency contacts, and reports and forms. The CBYD website has recently undergone a facelift to an all-new format that has made the site more user-friendly.

“We’ve launched a new version of our website,” said Brown. “It’s an all-new design that will make the online experience more user-friendly for contractors and homeowners alike to use the service.”

For more information on the CBYD Late Model 50 contact the Stafford Motor Speedway track office at 860-684-2783 or visit us on the web at www.staffordspeedway.com.

Sources: Scott Running/Stafford Motor Speedway PR