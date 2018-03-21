CATAWBA, NC (Mar. 21, 2018) – Following the original race announcement which created buzz across the country amongst outlaw kart racers and teams, Mountain Creek Speedway has now opened the entry process for teams wishing to compete in the inaugural Clash at the Creek. Through a secure form on the track’s website, competitors may now enter and prepay their entry fees to reserve a space in the inaugural event.

To register, competitors should visit MountainCreekSpeedway.com and navigate the menu to the page labeled as the Clash at the Creek Entry Form. From there, quick entry of information will allow registration and payment of entry fees via credit card. Parking and kart number preferences are assigned based off of entry timestamps, plus a 20% discount is available to teams who register prior to May 1, when the fee returns to its regular $75.

“We’ve had a lot of questions, new interest, and general excitement about out event from competitors, potential sponsors, media and fans,” said Adam Stewart, promoter of Mountain Creek Speedway. “We’re continuing to work on things in the background to make this event as big as we possibly can, and allowing competitors to begin entering will allow us to plan for the proper number of karts, parking spots and more. It helps fans know who has committed to racing with us, too, and allow everyone to make their plans accordingly.”

The 2018 Clash at the Creek is the first nationally-recognized event at Mountain Creek Speedway, a facility with over 40 years of racing history in one of the most storied regions in motorsports. Designed after nearby neighbor Hickory Motor Speedway, the 1/6-mile layout is nestled in the North Carolina hills in Catawba, North Carolina, just a 15-minute drive from Race City USA, better known as Mooresville.

Utilizing off days during Charlotte’s NASCAR Speedweeks prior to the Coca-Cola 600 and following the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race, the inaugural Clash at the Creek is scheduled for Sunday, May 20, and Monday, May 21, and works in conjunction with other outlaw kart races in the region to allow racers the opportunity to compete for over $8,000 in winner’s purse over the course of one week.

“The buzz around this week of racing was already healthy, and it has gotten healthier with the addition of our event to the calendar to start the week,” Stewart said. “That’s part of why we have made the entry process as simple as possible, allowing teams to enter electronically. We believe racers will appreciate the effort and begin planning their trips to the Carolinas in pursuit of big money prior to the start of summer.”

The Clash at the Creek features a $2000-to-win feature for the open division karts (guaranteed $150 for feature starters) with $500 on the line for intermediate racers. Beginner and Box Stock competitors will also see track time on Sunday when their features are contested while open and intermediate racers will be afforded the opportunity for optional practice during the evening. Monday night’s racing program will be broadcast LIVE on Pit Row TV where fans across the country can tune into see their favorite driver’s journey begin.

For more information on Mountain Creek Speedway and the Clash at the Creek, including a full payout, rules, and how to enter, visit MountainCreekSpeedway.com.

Sources: Tony Stevens/Pit Row Media