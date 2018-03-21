DIRTcar Big Blocks, Spano Container Sportsman, Hoosier NY6A Micros Open 2018 Season on May 20!

WEEDSPORT, NY (March 20, 2018) – The fastest cars and the biggest stars will open their 2018 season at Weedsport Speedway on Sunday, May 20 with the Ice Breaker 50 presented by WACK 1420AM.

Tickets are now on sale for the three division show which will feature the first of five stops for the DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds as well as the Spano Container Sportsman Shootout Series and the Hoosier Tire NY6A 600cc Micro Sprint tour.

To pre-purchase tickets for the first electrifying event of the season simply visit www.weedsportspeedway.com and click the orange showclix application on the right-hand side of the page. From there you can purchase your adult general admission tickets for the evening, set at $20 for ages 18 and up.

Students 11-17 will be admitted on the day of the event for $8, with kids 10 and under, FREE.

Member pit admission for the evening is $30 with $35 pit admission for non-members.

Pit gates will open on May 20 at 3 p.m. with grandstand gates opening at 4 p.m. and on track action beginning at 6 p.m.

For ticketing and schedule questions in regards to the May 20 Ice Breaker 50, be sure to call the Weedsport Speedway offices at (315) 834-3067.

Serving the Newark, Finger Lakes, and greater Rochester area; WACK 1420 AM is the home of Track Talk hosted by Chuck Brownell and Laurie Hixson bringing fans the longest running racing show in Central New York.

Airing Mondays from 6-7 p.m., Track Talk features interviews with a wide variety of individuals involved in the motorsports industry.

Aside from motorsports, WACK 1420 AM provides hometown news talk radio featuring programming such as America in the Morning with Jim Bohannan, The WACK Morning Show with Dean Amsler along with individuals such as Laura Ingraham and Dennis Miller.

To learn more about WACK 1420 AM visit online at www.1420wack.com.

About Weedsport Speedway: Purchased in 2013 by Al Heinke, Weedsport Speedway has returned to a real racers track, providing a complete venue for racers, their families and friends, and for the fans looking for motorsports entertainment. Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. Today the facility welcomes the best of the best in dirt short track racing from the Craftsman World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series and the USAC National Sprint Cars, to the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds along with the DIRTcar 358-Modifieds, Sportsman, Pro Stocks, and more. While racing entertainment is the focal point, Weedsport Speedway has gone the extra mile in welcoming Weedsport Productions, which brings the facility full circle with a dedicated digital entertainment team for web, television, and on site screen usage.

