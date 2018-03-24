Grand Rental Station, located at 388 East Main Street in Middletown, will once again offer an event-specific $500 cash Hard Charger Award for the driver advancing the most positions from their scheduled starting position to the finish of the 50-lap ‘Hard Clay Open’ main event. Learn more about Grand Rental Station Middletown online at www.equipmentrentalinmiddletown.com.

At every STSS Halmar International North Region event this season, John Brown’s Land Hoe Maintenance of Danbury, Conn., has offered $200 cash to the Hard Charger Award recipient. Find Land Hoe Maintenance online at www.landhoemaintenance.com.

This means a huge $700 cash will be up for grabs to a competitor marching through the field at the ‘Hard Clay Open’ event!

Superior Remodeling, based in Slate Hill, will reward the STSS Modified leader at halfway – lap 25 – a cash bonus of $200.

Each of the STSS Modified heat-race winners will take home $50 cash thanks to Rock Fantasy Hard Rock, Metal and Classic Rock Concert & Smoke Shop proprietor Stephen Keeler. Rock Fantasy, located at 75 West Main Street in Middletown, can be found on the web at www.rockfantasy.com.

A long line of product awards and certificates are also set for STSS Modifieds placing throughout the field.

The ‘Hard Clay Open’ is Event No. 1 of 10 for the STSS Halmar International North Region with a $12,500 championship looming at year-end.

Joining the STSS Modifieds on the ‘Hard Clay Open’ doubleheader are the Orange County Fair Speedway Crate 602 Sportsman racing for $1,000 to win and $100 to take the green under weekly track rules and procedures.

Complete race rules and information have been posted at the following link: http://bdmotorsportsmedia.com/hard-clay-open-rules-prices-general-info/

Registration is now open for both the STSS Modified and Crate 602 Sportsman divisions.

STSS Modified entry form: http://bdmotorsportsmedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/2018HardClayOpenSTSSModifiedEntry.pdf

Crate 602 Sportsman entry form: http://bdmotorsportsmedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/2018HardClayOpenCrate602Entry.pdf

Located at 239 Wisner Avenue Middletown, N.Y., 10940 on the Orange County Fairgrounds, Orange County Fair Speedway is the oldest continuously operating dirt track in the United States. The first auto race was held at the speedway in 1919. The five-eighths-mile oval offers fully-covered and half-covered grandstands in addition to open bleacher seating on the frontstretch and turn one areas, with drive-in viewing on the backstretch. To learn more, contact the Orange County Fair Speedway office at 845.342.2573 or visit www.orangecountyfairspeedway.net.

To learn more about the 2018 Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco, visit www.shorttracksuperseries.com, e-mail bdmotorsportsmedia@gmail.com, check out ‘Short Track Super Series’ on Facebook or @ShortTrackSS on Twitter or Instagram.

The Short Track Super Series is presented by American Racer/Lias Tire, Sunoco Race Fuel, Insinger Performance, Bob Hilbert Sportswear, Halmar International, Allstar Performance, ATL Racing Fuel Cells, Behrent’s Performance Warehouse, Beyea Custom Headers, Bicknell Racing Products, Dirt Track Digest, Fast Axle, Fox Racing Shocks, Henry’s Exhaust, Hig Fab, HyperCo, Kirkey Racing Fabrication, Land Hoe Maintenance, K&N, Precision Hydraulic & Oil, QA1, Race Pro Weekly, Racing Optics, Superior Remodeling, Teo-Pro Car, Vahlco, Velocita, Weld & Wilwood.

Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco 2018 Schedule

Halmar International North Region

Sunday, April 8 – Orange County Fair Speedway/Middletown, N.Y. – Hard Clay Open

Sunday, May 27 – Thunder Mountain Speedway/Center Lisle, N.Y. – Lightning on the Mountain

Tuesday, June 5 – Big Diamond Speedway/Minersville, Pa. – Anthracite Assault – COMBO

Wednesday, June 20 – Outlaw Speedway/Dundee, N.Y. – Outlaw Showdown

Tuesday, July 3 – Accord Speedway/Accord, N.Y. – Battle of the Bullring 6

Wednesday, July 25 – Afton Motorsports Park/Afton, N.Y. – Afton Action 50

Wednesday, August 8 – Woodhull Raceway/Woodhull, N.Y. – Hustlin’ the High Banks 54

Tuesday, August 14 – Albany-Saratoga Speedway/Malta, N.Y. – Stampede at ‘toga

Friday–Saturday, October 5-6 – Afton Motorsports Park/Afton, N.Y. – American Racer Cup Short Track SuperNationals 11

Thursday, October 18 – Orange County Fair Speedway/Middletown, N.Y. – Hard Clay Finale

Sources: Brett Deyo/Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco PR