All activity at Martinsville Speedway for Sunday, March 25, has been postponed until Monday. The Alpha Energy Solutions 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race is scheduled for 11 a.m. EST on Monday, followed by the STP 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at 2 p.m. EST.

Both races will be broadcast on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Sources: Mike Forde/NASCAR IMC