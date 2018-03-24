« Kevin Harvick Posts Weekly Bonus in Honor of Ted Christopher at Stafford Speedway
Weather Postpones All On-Track Activity at Martinsville Speedway Until Monday

Published by
mod134
March 24, 2018 in Martinsville, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CWTS. Closed

Alpha Energy Solutions 250 is scheduled to run at 11 a.m. EST, followed by the STP 500 at 2 p.m. EST.

All activity at Martinsville Speedway for Sunday, March 25, has been postponed until Monday. The Alpha Energy Solutions 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race is scheduled for 11 a.m. EST on Monday, followed by the STP 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at 2 p.m. EST.

Both races will be broadcast on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

For the latest information and updated track schedules, please visit NASCARMedia.com, or follow NASCAR and Martinsville Speedway on Facebook and Twitter.

Sources: Mike Forde/NASCAR IMC



