BRIDGEPORT, NJ — Wild card.

There’s no better way to describe the 2018 ‘South Jersey Shootout’ slated as Round No. 2 of the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco Velocita-USA South Region.

After three years on the established Bridgeport Speedway five-eighths-mile, the STSS Modifieds move to the newly built, three-eighths-mile Design for Vision/Sunglass Central Speedway at the South Jersey motorsports complex on Sunday, April 29.

Throw experience out the window. Only one race event is scheduled for the three-eighths-mile track prior to the ‘South Jersey Shootout’ special.

“This is going to be one of the most exciting events on our schedule all season,” STSS organizer Brett Deyo said. “How often does a touring series get the opportunity to compete on a new track? How will it race? Who will be fast? We will all find out together.”

The STSS big-block/small-block Modifieds are set for 40-laps on the new venue, offering $5,000 to the winner, $1,000 for 10th and $400 to take the green flag from a posted pay structure of more than $25,000.

The STSS Velocita-USA South Region fired out of the gate with a thrilling Melvin L. Joseph Memorial on March 17 at Delaware’s Georgetown Speedway. Ryan Watt edged ‘Super’ Matt Sheppard in late-race lapped traffic for the $6,949 triumph. A healthy 48 cars signed in for the lid-lifter.

STSS Crate 602 Sportsman will battle for a $1,000 winner’s share in the second round of the series’ South Region. Pennsylvania teenager Alex Yankowski scored the STSS Crate 602 South opening triumph at Georgetown on March 17 over a field of 51 cars.

Outlaw Stocks (15 laps) complete the tripleheader program.

Past ‘South Jersey Shootout’ winners include Rick Laubach (2015), Wade Hendrickson (2016) and Stewart Friesen (2017). This year, it’s a brand-new game!

Hot laps will hit the track at 3 p.m., with racing at 4 p.m. for this groundbreaking Sunday showdown.

Keep posted for complete race day information as the event approaches.

Located in South Jersey, just minutes from Pennsylvania and Delaware at I-295 Exit 14, Bridgeport Speedway is a spacious five-eighths-mile clay oval with a new three-eighths-mile oval and quarter-mile embedded in the center.

Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco 2018 Schedule

Velocita-USA South Region

Saturday, March 17 – Georgetown Speedway/Georgetown, Del. – Melvin L. Joseph Memorial

Sunday, April 29 – Bridgeport Speedway/Bridgeport, N.J. – South Jersey Shootout

Thursday, May 24 – Delaware International Speedway/Delmar, Del. – Diamond State 50

Tuesday, June 5 – Big Diamond Speedway/Minersville, Pa. – Anthracite Assault – COMBO

Sunday, July 29 – BAPS Motor Speedway/Newberrytown, Pa. – York County Nationals $10,000 to win!

Tuesday, August 28 – Georgetown Speedway/Georgetown, Del. – Blast at the Beach

Friday, October 12 – Port Royal Speedway/Port Royal, Pa. – Speed Showcase

Friday–Saturday October 26-27 – Georgetown Speedway/Georgetown, Del. – Mid-Atlantic Championship Weekend

Sources: Brett Deyo/Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco