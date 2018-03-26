GEORGETOWN, DE – The appetites of both Modified and Late Model fans will be satisfied on Thursday, April 19 at Georgetown Speedway.

The ‘Battle of the Bay’ early season midweek program is headlined by an exciting doubleheader of RUSH Late Models, the first-ever touring series race for the division at Georgetown, and Sunoco big-block/small-block Modifieds in a $3,000-to-win main event.

For the first time in history, the Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC RUSH Dirt Late Model Touring series invades Georgetown Speedway paying a healthy $2,000 to win on April 19.

This inaugural visit – which will attract competitors from across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic – is part of a four-night ‘Speedweek’ that includes Delaware International Speedway in Delmar, Del. (Wednesday), Georgetown Speedway (Thursday), Potomac Speedway in Budd’s Creek, Md. (Friday) and Winchester (Va.) Speedway (Saturday).

This four-night swing kicks off the 2018 RUSH touring series schedule.

Each of the four nights serves as a “marquee tour event” paying $2,000 to win. Additionally, there is a mini-series point fund for the ‘Battle of the Bay’ swing totaling $3,000 – $1,000 of which goes to the champion.

Georgetown was fortunate to kick off the Northeast RUSH weekly point battle on March 16. Amanda Whaley of Millsboro, Del., made her debut in the division a successful one with a $1,049 triumph in the Melvin L. Joseph Memorial over defending weekly series champion Logan Roberson of Waynesboro, Va.

The Sunoco-sponsored big-block/small-block Modifieds share the headline with the RUSH Late Models. Thanks to Sunoco and regional distributor Insinger Performance of Dushore, Pa., all Modified events at Georgetown in ’18 will offer a minimum of $3,000 to the winner.

Modifieds have already completed a pair of events at Georgetown during Melvin L. Joseph Memorial weekend March 16-17. Craig Von Dohren (small-block Modified) and Ryan Watt (Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco Modified) have taken checkered flags.

Delaware Super Trucks and Delmarva Chargers will complete the program.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. Grandstand gates are unlocked at 5 p.m. Hot laps hit the track at 6:20 p.m., with racing at 7:15 p.m.

Adult grandstand admission is $20. Seniors (ages 65 and up) and Students (ages 13-17) pay $16. Kids (ages 9-12) pay $10. Children 8 and under are admitted FREE.

Pit admission is $35 (ages 13 and up). Kids (ages 6-12) pay $10. Children ages five and under pay $2.

Georgetown Speedway, originally constructed by Melvin L. Joseph in 1949, is located at the intersection of Route 113 and Speedway Road in Georgetown, Del., just miles from the Delaware beaches and less than a 40-minute drive from Ocean City, Md.

A website is live for the speedway at www.thegeorgetownspeedway.com. Like Georgetown Speedway on Facebook, follow @thegtownspdwy on Twitter, e-mail georgetownspeedway@gmail.com or contact the speedway hotline at 302.563.GTWN (4896).

Sources: Brett Deyo/Georgetown Speedway PR