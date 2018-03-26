Stafford Springs, CT — When the 2018 NASCAR Whelen All-American Series season kicks off at Stafford Speedway, it will mark the 20th consecutive season New England Racing Fuel, Sunoco Brand with John Holland and Mike Joy have been part of the track’s contingency program. N.E. Racing Fuel was a charter member of the contingency program in 1999 and have been a member every year since. Since the 1999 season, N.E. Racing Fuel, Sunoco Brand has distributed over $125,000 in gas certificates to drivers from each of Stafford’s NASCAR Weekly All-American Series racing divisions.

“Wow, it’s hard to believe that 2018 will be our 20th consecutive season in the contingency program,” said John Holland of New England Racing Fuel. “I think the fact that we’ve been in the program for 20 years in row now speaks volumes about how we feel about being a part of the contingency program at Stafford. We’ve always received great feedback from the drivers over the years and we enjoy being part of the Friday night program. We think Stafford has the best weekly short track racing that you’ll find anywhere and we’re all looking forward to watching another exciting season of NASCAR racing.”

When New England Racing Fuel first joined the Stafford Contingency Program in 1999, they supported the SK Modified® ProStock, and Late Model divisions. Since the 1999 season, Stafford’s weekly division lineup has evolved to now include SK Lights, Limited Late Models, and the rebranded Street Stocks along with the SK Modifieds® and Late Models. For the 2018 season, New England Racing Fuel, Sunoco Brand will provide the top-3 finishers from all five divisions along with the top finishing rookie driver in each feature event with a $25 gas certificate. With 22 races on the schedule, New England Racing Fuel, Sunoco Brand will offer competitors over $10,000 in gas certificates during the 2018 season.

“20 years is a long-time for anything,” explained Stafford Motor Speedway General Manager Mark Arute. “John Holland and Mike Joy have been key supporters in weekly racing at Stafford for all these years, we can’t thank them enough. They were our first contingency partner when we started the program back in 1999, but even prior to the start of that program New England Race Fuels was involved at Stafford through other sponsorships. These guys live and breathe short track racing just like us, we look forward to another 20 years together.”

Sunoco is the Official Fuel of NASCAR and Stafford Speedway. Sunoco 112 Supreme and Sunoco GTX 260 can be purchased at the Sunoco Fuel truck found in Stafford’s paddock area every Friday night. New England Race Fuels is the largest supplier of racing gasoline in New England and they are located at 271 Spielman Highway in Burlington, CT. For all your racing fuel needs, give them a call at 860-673-9555 or visit them online www.neracingfuel.com.

The first New England Racing Fuel, Sunoco contingency bonuses of the 2018 season will be up for grabs during Stafford Speedway’s 47th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® Weekend on April 27-29. The 47th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® gets underway Friday, April 27 with a practice session for Stafford’s weekly divisions, the New England Truck Series, and Vintage All-Stars. The practice session will be open to the public at no charge. Action continues on Saturday, April 28 with pole qualifying for the Whelen Modified Tour cars, along with heat and consolation races for Stafford’s weekly divisions, trucks, and vintage cars. Saturday will wrap up with feature events for the Limited Late Model, Street Stock, N.E. Trucks, and Vintage All-Stars. NAPA Spring Sizzler® action continues on Sunday, April 29 with the NAPA Auto Parts Pit Party from 11am-noon followed by Stafford’s SK Modifieds®, Late Models, and SK Lights joining the Whelen Modified Tour in feature action.

Tickets for the “Greatest Race in the History of Spring” are on sale now at the Speedway Box Office. Tickets are priced at $40.00 for adult general admission tickets, $5.00 for children ages 6-14, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult. Reserved seating is priced at $42.00 for all ages. As always, Stafford Motor Speedway offers free parking with overnight parking available. Tickets are good for both Saturday and Sunday admission. All ticket prices include 10% CT Admission Tax. Discount Tickets are now available at participating NAPA Auto Parts stores. For a full list of the 72 participating locations throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont, please call the speedway office or visit us on the web at www.staffordmotorspeedway.com/ participating-napa-auto-parts- stores.

For more information, or to order tickets for the 47th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®, contact the Stafford Motor Speedway track office at 860-684-2783 or visit us on the web at www.staffordspeedway.com.

Sources: Scott Running/Stafford Motor Speedway PR