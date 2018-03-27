Stafford Springs, CT — Stafford Motor Speedway has announced that John and Andrea Driscoll of Driscoll Motorsports Photography have returned to the track’s contingency program for the 2018 season. DMS Photography will provide a $75 bonus to each Street Stock (formerly DARE Stock) feature winner this season. DMS Photography’s contingency bonus will push the Street Stock winner’s share from $150 up to $225.

“Driscoll Motorsports Photography has enjoyed the excitement that the former DARE Stock division has brought over the years and we’ve seen many of today’s top drivers get their start in this division,” said John and Andrea Driscoll. “With the rebranding of the division, hopefully our contribution will help attract new teams and help all the teams stay competitive throughout the season. If the Street Stocks are as competitive as the DARE’s have been in the past, I think our bonus will be paid out to many different winners this season. Everyone at the Driscoll MotorSports team wishes all competitors in all divisions the very best of luck this season.”

The 2018 season at Stafford will mark the 18th consecutive season that John and Andrea Driscoll have served as the official photographers of Stafford. DMS Racing Photos can be found in the photo booth located on the lower midway behind the main grandstand and they have a wide variety of products to offer to race fans and drivers alike. Driscoll Motorsports Photography offers sponsorship packages, hero cards, calendars, holiday greeting cards, framed photo prints and many other services to the teams and fans of Stafford Motor Speedway. DMS Racing Photos can also print out photos in their photo booth during an evening, allowing customers to take home photos from the very same night that they are at the track.

“We offer custom designed hero cards at unbeatable prices,” said John and Andrea Driscoll. “We also have a large variety of key chains, magnets, water bottles, mugs, license plates, large framed custom posters and on site photo prints at our photo booth located behind the grandstands. Contact us by email at info@dmsracingphotos.com, by phone at 413.739.2969, or visit our website www.dmsracingphotos.com for more information and hero card pricing options.”

The first Driscoll Motorsports Photography contingency bonus of the 2018 season will be up for grabs during Stafford Speedway’s 47th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler Weekend on April 27-29. The 47th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® gets underway Friday, April 27 with a practice session for Stafford’s weekly divisions, the New England Truck Series, and Vintage All-Stars. The practice session will be open to the public at no charge. Action continues on Saturday, April 28 with pole qualifying for the Whelen Modified Tour cars, along with heat and consolation races for Stafford’s weekly divisions, trucks, and vintage cars. Saturday will wrap up with feature events for the Limited Late Model, Street Stock, N.E. Trucks, and Vintage All-Stars. NAPA Spring Sizzler® action continues on Sunday, April 29 with the NAPA Auto Parts Pit Party from 11am-noon followed by Stafford’s SK Modifieds®, Late Models, and SK Lights joining the Whelen Modified Tour in feature action.

Tickets for the “Greatest Race in the History of Spring” are on sale now at the Speedway Box Office. Tickets are priced at $40.00 for adult general admission tickets, $5.00 for children ages 6-14, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult. Reserved seating is priced at $42.00 for all ages. As always, Stafford Motor Speedway offers free parking with overnight parking available. Tickets are good for both Saturday and Sunday admission. All ticket prices include 10% CT Admission Tax. Discount Tickets are now available at participating NAPA Auto Parts stores. For a full list of the 72 participating locations throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont, please call the speedway office or visit us on the web at www.staffordmotorspeedway.com/participating-napa-auto-parts-stores.

For more information, or to order tickets for the 47th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®, contact the Stafford Motor Speedway track office at 860-684-2783 or visit us on the web at www.staffordspeedway.com.

Sources: Scott Running/Stafford Motor Speedway PR