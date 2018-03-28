Purchase Tickets for Every Weedsport Speedway Racing Event this Season on Friday, March 30 at 9 a.m.

WEEDSPORT, NY (March 27, 2018) – Tickets for every Weedsport Speedway racing event in 2018 will be available online this Friday, March 30 beginning at 9 a.m.

To pre-purchase tickets for the 2018 season simply visit www.weedsportspeedway.com on Friday at 9 a.m., then click the orange “Tickets” icon on the top right-hand side of the main page. From there, you will be able to purchase tickets for every event this season including the USAC National Sprint Car Series event on June 19 and the July 29 Craftsman World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series special.

A full listing of event details, including event times and pricing, can be found online at www.weedsportspeedway.com under the “Events” tab.

To purchase tickets over the phone call (315) 834-6607.

Weedsport’s special event calendar begins on Sunday, May 20 with the Ice Breaker 50 presented by WACK 1420AM featuring the DIRTcar Big Blocks, Sportsman, and NY6A 600cc Micros before coming back on May 28 for the Super DIRTcar Series Heroes Remembered 100 presented by DC Rauscher.

The month of June will be a sprint car racer’s delight with Tony Stewart’s All-Star Circuit of Champions visiting on June 10 presented by Big Dog Country ahead of the first-ever visit by the USAC National Sprint Cars on June 19 for Thunder on the Erie.

July kicks off with the Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Classic powered by Stirling Lubricants on July 3 with Hall of Fame Weekend roaring in on July 28-29 as the blockbuster event of the summer with the Super DIRTcar Series Hall of Fame 100 presented by Beam Mack Sales and Service on July 28 and the World of Outlaws Sprint cars on July 29 presented by Coca-Cola.

The ESS Legends Reunion powered by Pit Stop Convenience Stores will be the headliner on August 12 as Lane’s Yamaha presents the annual Labor Day Double Play on September 3 with the Labor Day 100 for the Super DIRTcar Series as well as the ESS Sprints and DIRTcar Pro Stocks.

The 2018 racing schedule will draw to a close on October 3 with the Super DIRT Week Kick-Off Party highlighted by the DIRTcar 358-Modifieds and the DIRTcar Sportsman.

About Weedsport Speedway: Purchased in 2013 by Al Heinke, Weedsport Speedway has returned to a real racers track, providing a complete venue for racers, their families and friends, and for the fans looking for motorsports entertainment. Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. Today the facility welcomes the best of the best in dirt short track racing from the Craftsman World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series and the USAC National Sprint Cars, to the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds along with the DIRTcar 358-Modifieds, Sportsman, Pro Stocks, and more. While racing entertainment is the focal point, Weedsport Speedway has gone the extra mile in welcoming Weedsport Productions, which brings the facility full circle with a dedicated digital entertainment team for web, television, and on-site screen usage.

Sources: Weedsport Speedway