CHARLOTTE, NC (March 28) – As the 13th Annual Easter Bunny 150 Presented By MyComputerCareer at Hickory Motor Speedway approaches this weekend, drivers and teams from across the country are making their annual holiday trek to the North Carolina Piedmont. The action-packed Saturday of racing will also see the return of the SMRS Tour Modifieds to the Easter Bunny weekend. And the state of Pro All Stars Series (PASS) South Super Late Model racing in the Mid-Atlantic appears to be as strong as ever. As it has since 2006, the Easter Bunny 150 Presented By MyComputerCareer and its iconic trophy have become bucket list material for many short track racers from across North America.

But, there is even more on the line in this year’s version of the Easter Bunny 150 Presented By MyComputerCareer. With over 30 cars already entered, the “Bunny” has added importance this year as the top five finishers at Hickory on Saturday will each receive guaranteed starting positions for either the 45th Annual Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway in August or the inaugural Commonwealth Classic at Richmond Raceway in October. Five-time PASS National Champion, Ben Rowe, has seen the Easter Bunny 150 since its beginning in 2006 and he believes the opportunity to get locked into Oxford or Richmond has made the stakes even higher this year.

“I think it’s just getting bigger and bigger,” says Rowe, a winner of the Easter Bunny 150 in 2009 and 2016. “Everyone in the south knows the Easter Bunny at Hickory now. Getting locked into the Oxford 250 or Richmond is huge. Just look at Bubba Pollard, one of the best Super Late Model racers in the country is coming to Hickory to try and get locked in, that says a lot.”

On the other end of the spectrum is rookie, Gracie Trotter. Attempting just her fifth Super Late Model start ever, Trotter turned heads with an impressive drive last fall in the Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown at Hickory. Coming off a history making sixth place finish at Caraway, which tied as the best finish by a female ever in PASS competition, Trotter is ready to try her hand again against the best short trackers on the continent.

“I had a great run last time I was at Hickory and in the last chance race I held off Ben Rowe for the win,” says Trotter. “There are a lot of cars in this race so I’m going to have to stay on my toes. I know if I stay patient, keep the nose clean, and watch ahead, I can get a good finish.”

Rowe and Trotter will be up against one of the strongest fields ever assembled on Saturday for the 13th Annual Easter Bunny 150 Presented By MyComputerCareer as they will joined by a huge contingent of New Englanders including former winner, DJ Shaw, as well as South Carolina Clash winner, Derek Griffith, Derek Ramstrom, Bryan Kruczek, Jimmy Renfrew, Sammy Gooden, Joe Squeglia, Jr., Gabe Brown, Jake Johnson, Travis Stearns, Dennis Spencer, Jr., and Wyatt Alexander. PASS South title contenders hope to keep the home fires burning led by Matt Craig, Kodie Conner, Tate Fogleman, Roy Hayes, Jeff Batten, Jimmy Doyle, and Jody Measamer. Jerrick Johnson will pilot the MyComputer Career machine and will be joined by former Hickory winners, Brandon Setzer and Tyler Church, as well as Trevor Noles, “Mad Max McClaughlin, Darren Shaw, Kevin Floars and rookie, Corey Heim. And two Canadian provinces are currently represented by Ontario’s, JP Josiasse and New Brunswick’s, Lonnie Sommerville, returning for the first time in a number of years.

The action kicks off on Friday, March 30 with optional practice for all competing divisions from 2 – 5:20 PM. On Saturday, March 31, practice will begin at 1 PM, followed by qualifying at 4 PM, the pit party at 5:30 PM, last chance race at 6:30 PM, and features for the PASS South Super Late Models and SMRS Tour Modifieds at 7 PM

Entry forms and the complete weekend schedule for the 13th Annual Easter Bunny 150 Presented By MyComputerCareer will be posted soon on ProAllStarsSeries.com.

The Pro All Stars Series is recognized as North America’s premier sanctioning body for asphalt Super Late Models and boasts such marquee events as the legendary Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway and PASS South’s Easter Bunny 150 at the historic Hickory Motor Speedway. And new for the 2018, the inaugural Commonwealth Classic at Richmond Raceway. For technical information concerning all PASS divisions please send questions to passracing@roadrunner.com. For media or marketing questions, please contact Alan Dietz at 704-231-2039 or alandietzpass@live.com. Please visit ProAllStarsSeries.com for more information. And, don’t forget to “Like” the Pro All Stars Series on Facebook or follow us on Twitter @PASSSLM14 to keep up with breaking news as it happens.

Sources: Alan Dietz/PASS PR