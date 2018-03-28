Salem, NH – Jay Howard Driver Development has two entries for the season-opening F2000 Championship Series race at Road Atlanta, with Arias Deukmedjian in the No. 07 and Hayden Bowlsbey in the No. 3.

Both drivers will race in F4 equipment on Hoosier tires, as Formula Race Promotion officials recently welcomed F4 cars into the F2000 Championship field.

With two races and around three hours of track time at Road Atlanta in two days, April 21-22, team owner Jay Howard is looking forward to the event.

“This is a great opportunity for us as a team to get more time in the F4 cars, a big thanks to the series for putting this together. Quality seat time at iconic venues such as Road Atlanta are hard to come by, which makes this extremely valuable experience for these two drivers. Both Arias and Hayden are very excited for the opportunity,” said Howard.

The F2000 season is composed of 14 races on seven event weekends, with Road Atlanta starting the championship off in April and being followed by Watkins Glen, VIR, Mid-Ohio, Pittsburgh, Summit Point and New Jersey.

2018 Formula Race Promotions Schedule:

Road Atlanta: April 21-22

Watkins Glen: May 11-13

VIR: June 1-3

Mid-Ohio: June 29-July 1

PittRace: August 3-5

Summit Point: August 24-26

New Jersey: Sept. 14-16

About Formula Race Promotions:

Formula Race Promotions (FRP) operates the F1600, F2000 and Atlantic Championship Series. Starting with F2000 in 2006, FRP added F1600 in 2011 and Atlantic in 2012. The Series’ philosophy is to offer a vertical integration between club and professional racing, while offering some of the best race tracks and significant amounts of track time in single-class running. FRP is privately owned and sanctioned by USAC.

Sources: Monty Mathisen/MathisenMedia