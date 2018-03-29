Mooresville, NC (Mar. 29, 2018) – That was a short wait. Days after reveling in a CARS Response Energy Tour win at Myrtle Beach Speedway, Jeff Fultz and Walker Motorsports announced today they will compete for a second consecutive weekend in this Saturday night’s Easter Bunny 150 at Hickory Motor Speedway, an event sanctioned by the Pro All Stars Series.

The Easter Bunny 150 has become an unofficial kickoff to east coast super late model racing for over a decade as drivers from north and south converge at the .363-mile oval in Newton, North Carolina, to race before their various tracks and tours swing into high gear for the racing season. Winners of the event traditionally become early-season favorites in their home regions, having proven their mettle in an early event of the year.

Already proven as a powerful combination themselves, the Furniture by Walker team enters the race without additional pressure on their shoulders.

“We’re going to do some more races, yes, but we just have to pick ones where he isn’t running against all of his customers,” Chris Walker said, owner of Walker Motorsports. “I think that’s why it works is because there’s no pressure, it’s just ‘run it when you want to.’ And as soon as we got home, Fultz called me asking about doing the Easter Bunny. So here we are.”

“Everything went well together, and you don’t always have those weekends,” driver Jeff Fultz said of last weekend’s dominant win. “We always have good weekends with our cars, in terms of no stress on them, but something always happens in the race whether something gets banged up or something mechanical. What sticks out the most is that it was just a fun weekend and I think less pressure made it better. It went smooth and was good. Things worked out to where we could do it again, so, why not?!”

Last year, Kyle Busch was a surprise late entry into the Easter Bunny 150, attracting a crowd of both fans and competitors who flocked to the speedway to take in the event. This year, super late model veteran Bubba Pollard is already pre-entered along with southeastern and northeastern racing veterans such as Setzer, Rowe, Craig, Ramstrom, Shaw and now Jeff Fultz with his Walker Motorsports No. 54 team.

The Furniture by Walker Toyota will hit the track for the first time on Friday afternoon during optional open practice before Saturday’s main event. Additional rounds of practice and time trials will set the field for a last chance qualifier before the 150-lap feature takes the green at 7pm ET. Joining the Pro All Stars Series super late models will be the Southern Modified Racing Series. Paid coverage of the event can be found online at speed51.com.

Sources: Tony Stevens/Pit Row Media