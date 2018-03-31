BALDWINSVILLE, NY – The management of the Brewerton and Fulton Speedways’ are proud to welcome Burdick Ford located at 3004 East Ave, Rt 49 in Central Square as a new major marketing partner for the 2018 racing season.

Beyond having a presence at the tracks on race nights, Burdick Ford will also be very involved in the Fulton Speedway popular Jr. Fan Club. Each race night one lucky Jr. fan will have their name drawn to receive a bike courtesy of Burdick.

On Saturday night, July 14, at the Fulton Speedway Burdick Ford will be a presenting sponsor on one the most popular nights on the racing calendar, Family Autograph Night plus “Yellow Out” for Sarcoma Research Awareness. Exciting racing on the ‘Highbanks’ will be the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman, RUSH Late Models and Novice Sportsman.

With the calendar finally turning to April in less than a week, Action at Fulton Speedway kicks off Saturday, April 21 at 2:00 pm with Test and Tune, followed a week later by the first big race weekend of 2018, the ‘Highbank Holdup’ weekend Friday and Saturday, April 27-28.

Friday night activity will feature the high-flying Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints and highly competitive and side by side racing of the DIRTcar Sportsman Championship Series Central Region. Hot laps will also take place for the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and Modified Super DIRTcar Series cars.

Saturday, April 28 the stars and cars of the Super DIRTcar Modified Series will converge on Fulton’s high banks for the series point opener in the ‘Highbank Holdup’ 100. The first track point race of the season for the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and SUNY Canton Sportsman will complete the busy race card.

The Brewerton Speedway season opener is on Friday, May 18. On the race card will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman, STARS Mod Lites and JB Logging & Firewood 4-Cylinders.

Any questions about either Fulton or Brewerton, and 2018 marketing opportunities, please contact Cory Reed by email at cory@brewertonspeedway.com or the tracks’ off-season phone at 315-638-4056. Keep up with all the latest news at www.fultonspeedway.com or w ww.brewertonspeedway.com and the Facebook pages for each track.

Sources: Dave Medler/Brewerton and Fulton Speedways PR