Kenly, NC……..Jake Garcia of Monroe, N.C. led all 35 laps to win the opening race of the 2018 USAC Eastern Speed2 Midget season Saturday night at Southern National Motorsports. Neal and Nolan Allison finished 2-3 ahead of Chris Lamb and Jessica Bean. Nolan Allison topped the qualifying. The series resumes April 20 at Anderson Motor Speedway in Williamson, S.C.

USAC SPEED2 EASTERN US MIDGET RACE RESULTS: March 31, 2018 – Kenly, North Carolina – Southern National Motorsports

QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Nolan Allison, 56, Allison-15.296; 2. Dameron Taylor, 8, Radical-15.367; 3. 0Jake Garcia, 35, Garcia-15.405; 4. Chris Lamb, 9, Lamb-15.416; 5. Neal Allison, 15, Allison-15.438; 6. Jessica Bean, 5, Radical-15.552; 7. Jake Smith, 93, Smith-15.731; 8. Jagger Parker, 20, Parker-15.752; 9. Jordan Empie, 3, Radical-16.167.

FEATURE: (35 laps) 1. Jake Garcia, 2. Neal Allison, 3. Nolan Allison, 4. Chris Lamb, 5. Jessica Bean, 6. Dameron Taylor, 7. Jake Smith, 8. Jordan Empie, 9. Jagger Parker. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-35 Garcia.

NEW USAC SPEED2 EASTERN US MIDGET POINTS: 1-Garcia-74, 2-Nolan Allison-70, 3-Neal Allison-69, 4-Lamb-64, 5-Taylor-60, 8-Bean-59, 7-Smith-52, 8-Empie-49, 9-Parker-46.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 EASTERN US MIDGET RACE: April 20 – Williamson, SC – Anderson Motor Speedway

Sources: USAC PR