Meeker, OK……..Brett Wilson of Coweta, Okla. captured Friday night’s 25-lap USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma opener at Red Dirt Raceway. He passed Casey Wills on lap six and led the rest of the way to beat Danny Smith, Johnny Kent, Joe Wood Jr. and Ty Hulsey. Tri-State Claims awarded Wilson an extra $100 for a “clean sweep” while Hardwood Innovations also split $100 in bonus money to three feature competitors. The series continues April 20 at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla.

USAC WINLESS SPRINTS OKLAHOMA SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: March 30, 2018 – Meeker, Oklahoma – Red Dirt Raceway

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Casey Wills (#31 Wills), 2. Danny Smith (#5$ Smith) 3. Noah Harris (#20H Lewis), 4. Ryan Dean (#51 Dean), 5. Andrew Deal (#15D Deal), 6. Dwayne Forsgren (#16 Forsgren), 7. Brian Harvey (#29H Harvey). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Ty Hulsey (#24H Risley), 2. Johnny Kent (#55 Kent), 3. Michael Tyre II (#11 Tyre), 4. Cameron Hagin (#5H Hagin), 5. Dillon Laden (#18 Laden), 6. Justin Dunn (#19 Dunn). NT

THIRD HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Craig Carroll (#24C Risley), 2. Grady Chandler (#5 Barksdale/Johnson), 3. Grant Wresche (#13 Wresche), 4. Morgan Fletcher (#94F Fletcher), 5. David McDuffee (#43 McDuffee). NT

FOURTH HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Brett Wilson (#53 Wilson), 2. Kyle Clark (#9$ Clark), 3. Joe Wood Jr. (#28 Holloway), 4. Tim Kent (#79 Kent), 5. Steven Shebester (#22 Barksdale), 6. Dane Fields (#98 Fields). NT

FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Brett Wilson, 2. Danny Smith, 3. Johnny Kent, 4. Joe Wood Jr., 5. Ty Hulsey, 6. Andrew Deal, 7. Kyle Clark, 8. Cameron Hagin, 9. Michael Tyre II, 10. Craig Carroll, 11. Tim Kent, 12. Steven Shebester, 13. Grady Chandler, 14. Noah Harris, 15. Dwayne Forsgren, 16. Casey Wills, 17. Brian Harvey, 18. Ryan Dean, 19. David McDuffee, 20. Justin Dunn, 21. Dillon Laden, 22. Grant Wresche, 23. Cody Jarvis (#18J Jarvis), 24. Morgan Fletcher, 25. Dane Fields. NT

**Chandler flipped during the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-5 Wills, Laps 6-25 Wilson.

NEW USAC WINGLESS SPRINTS OKLAHOMA SPRINT POINTS: 1-Wilson-150, 2-Smith-142, 3-Kent-135, 4-Wood-130, 5-Hulsey-125, 6-A.Deal-122, 7-Clark-119, 8-Hagin-116, 9-Tyre-113, 10-Carroll-110.

NEXT USAC WINGLESS SPRINTS OKLAHOMA SPRINT CAR RACE: April 20 – Sapulpa, OK – Creek County Speedway

date: Sat, Mar 31, 2018 at 2:07 AM