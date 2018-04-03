« Phelps Elevated to Chief Operating Officer
Waterbury, VT – American-Canadian Tour (ACT) and Lee USA Speedway officials announced today that the 28th New Hampshire Governor’s Cup has been postponed due to lingering snow from the past winter. The event has been rescheduled to Sunday, April 22 at 1:15 pm.

The card of racing will remain the same, with the ACT Late Model Tour going 150 laps in their 33rd season opener. Lee’s R&R Steel Late Model Sportsmen and the Northeast Classic Lites will also be in action.

“We got a lot of snow over the winter, just like much of the region did,” Lee USA promoter Norman Wrenn, III said. “Despite the warmer weather recently, there is still a significant ways to go, and we just don’t think the track can be ready by April 15. No one likes postponements, but given the current conditions, we believe pushing the event back a week will be better for teams and fans.”

The optional practice day for the ACT Late Models and for the track’s weekly divisions has also been rescheduled and will be held Saturday, April 21 at 12:00 pm. The pits will open at 8:00 am on both Saturday and Sunday while the front gates will open at 9:00 am on Sunday.

For more information, contact the ACT offices at (802) 244-6963, media@acttour.com, or visit www.acttour.com or www.leeusaspeedway.com.

