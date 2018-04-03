Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Joins MAVTV Broadcast of SDS Hall of Fame 100 at Weedsport on July 28!

WEEDSPORT, NY (April 3, 2018) – Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux is set to be a part of the broadcast of the Super DIRTcar Series Hall of Fame 100 at Weedsport Speedway, which will be run as a part of Hall of Fame Weekend on Saturday, July 28.

The Hall of Fame 100, presented by Beam Mack Sales & Service, will be one of six national television broadcasts from Weedsport Speedway in 2018 with partners Weedsport Productions, SPEED SPORT, and MAVTV.

“Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux is a tremendous supporter of our sport,” said Weedsport Speedway promoter, Jimmy Phelps. “We’re very pleased to have Billy back with us as a part of our television program. Our entire group has been working hard to provide a worthy product for fans, teams, and partners and Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux is a big part of that progression.”

Located at 309 U.S. Route 11 in Central Square, NY, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux offers nice cars that are good to go.

With weekly pricing, one-hour delivery, :40-second financing and a tremendous selection of vehicles from Chrysler, Ford, Hyundai, Chevy and more; Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux provides superior support and service to help you get in a nice car that you can afford.

For more information on Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux call (315) 668-CARS or visit online at www.billywhittakercars.com.

Tickets for all Weedsport Speedway events, including the July 28 Super DIRTcar Series Hall of Fame 100, are now on sale through www.weedsportspeedway.com. Simply click on the orange “Tickets” tab on the top right-hand portion of the main page for more information.

For a full 2018 schedule and Weedsport Speedway information be sure to visit online at www.weedsportspeedway.com. Fans can also FOLLOW on Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy and LIKE on Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway.

Interested in seeing your company listed in our press releases? Be sure to call Tana at the Weedsport Speedway office at (315) 834-3067 for sponsorship and advertising information.

About Weedsport Speedway: Purchased in 2013 by Al Heinke, Weedsport Speedway has returned to a real racers track, providing a complete venue for racers, their families and friends, and for the fans looking for motorsports entertainment. Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. Today the facility welcomes the best of the best in dirt short track racing from the Craftsman World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series and the USAC National Sprint Cars, to the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds along with the DIRTcar 358-Modifieds, Sportsman, Pro Stocks, and more. While racing entertainment is the focal point, Weedsport Speedway has gone the extra mile in welcoming Weedsport Productions, which brings the facility full circle with a dedicated digital entertainment team for web, television, and on-site screen usage.

Sources: Weedsport Speedway