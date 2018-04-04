BROWNSBURG, Ind. (April 4, 2018) – Saturated grounds, expected additional precipitation, and early forecasts predicting extremely cold temperatures during the upcoming weekend have forced All Star, Atomic Speedway and Attica Raceway Park officials to cancel the upcoming weekend schedule. The Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 visit to Attica Raceway Park slated for Saturday, April 7, has been rescheduled for Friday, April 20. The Atomic Speedway visit scheduled for Friday, April 6, will not be rescheduled.

The rescheduled Core & Main Spring Nationals presented by Fisher Performance at Attica will kick-off with pit gates opening at 4 pm on April 20th. Additional news and updates will be posted online at www.atticaracewaypark.com in the coming days.

The 2018 championship points season for the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will now commence with a trio of events in Pennsylvania beginning with the Tommy Hinnershitz Memorial at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday, April 13. The Keith Kauffman Classic at the Port Royal Speedway “Speed Palace” will follow on Saturday, April 14, all capped off with the Roy Morral Classic at Bedford Speedway on Sunday, April 15. All three events will award $5,000 top prizes.

The Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will make a total of 13 appearances in the Keystone State during the 2018 season, 10 of which on Pennsylvania Posse real estate.

More information pertaining to the upcoming Central Pennsylvania triple-header will be posted in the near future. Fans are encouraged to check back online at www.allstarsprint.com for further details.

Sources: Tyler Altmeyer/Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 PR