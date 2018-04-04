Sellersburg, IN — While Cole Williams already has some seat time under his belt in 2018, Cole Williams Racing is about to hit the track for the first time this season on Saturday at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (TN) in the North/South Super Late Model Challenge.

Williams ran the SRL Winter Showdown at California’s Kern County Raceway, but he did not race for his own team. This weekend will be the first time the whole band is back together this season.

“I’m very anxious to get this weekend started after all of the hard work done during the winter by my team,” Williams said. “This weekend will be a learning curve for both my team and I since it is our first Super Late Model showing. I feel confident that we will have a good piece for the race after last weekend’s test. We built a brand new car and are going to see how we do with our team this year running Supers.”

The Sellersburg, Indiana native is a two-time Pro Late Model track champion at the Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville. Saturday will be the first time Williams climbs behind the wheel of a Super Late Model at the historic 5/8-mile oval.

Even though he’s done a lot of winning at the Fairgrounds, Williams said winning this weekend would be one of his most meaningful victories.

“Winning this weekend would be awesome,” he said. “It would show how much hard work we put in during the offseason and it would all be paying off.”

While this Saturday’s race at Nashville is the first race of the season for the Cole Williams Racing team, Williams said the team doesn’t currently have too many races planned beyond this event.

“As of right now we have this weekend, Bristol and the Masters of the Pros race at Birch Run Speedway on our schedule for this year. After that we will regroup and decide where to go next.”

Race fans can’t make it to the race track on Saturday can still watch Williams race live via a pay-per-view broadcast on Speed51.com. Live video tickets can be purchased today for just $14.99 by clicking here.

Sources: 51 Sports/Cole Williams PR