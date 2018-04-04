FREMONT, Ohio – Cold and wet conditions have prompted Attica Raceway Park officials to cancel the Friday, April 6 opener for the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics.

The FAST series opening night will now move to Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio on Smith Family Food Night, Saturday, April 21. There will be mascots from area businesses and organizations on hand greeting fans that night at “The Track that Action Built.”

Opening night for the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series presented by Engine Pro is still scheduled for Friday, May 4 at Attica Raceway Park on The Adkins Group / AmeriGas Night.

About the FAST Championship Series:

The FAST Series was started as a way to promote the great racing fans have enjoyed in Northwest/North Central Ohio at Attica Raceway Park and Fremont Speedway – thus the FAST acronym to stand for Fremont Attica Sprint Title. Over the past couple of years the series has expanded to include other tracks and is now known as simply the FAST Championship Series.

Those who are seeking additional information regarding the 2017 All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST Series presented by Ohio Logistics, or the 2017 JLH General Contractors FAST ‘305’ Series presented by Engine Pro, can do so by logging on to the official online home of the FAST Series at www.fastondirt.com. Be sure to stay updated on everything FAST related and ‘Like’ FAST on Facebook at fb.com/fastondirt and follow FAST on Twitter at @FASTseries.

FAST On Dirt, Inc. would like to thank the following contributors to the 2017 FAST Series point fund: All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, Ohio Logistics, JLH General Contractors, Engine Pro, Kistler Racing Products, Engler Machine & Tool, CP-Carillo Pistons, Design Graphics Group Inc., SCS Gearbox, Reebar Die Casting, Hoseheads.com, Level Performance, Young’s RV Centers, Gressman Powersports, Hoserville Ohio, Jon Wright’s Custom Chrome Plating, Fremont Fence, Baumann Auto Group, Fricker’s, Goofy Golf, NAPA Auto Parts, Hoosier Tire, UNOH, Welty Financial Services, EZ Shop, US Army, Weld Racing Wheels, Joe and Fran Darmofal and the Pub 400 of Fremont

About All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads:

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, based in Johnstown, Ohio, is the Industry Leader in Small Block Chevy Aluminum Cylinder Heads, as well as the new Generation 3 and Mopar W9RP, catering to the hard core racer always looking for the perfect design for a specific application. Whether it’s Sprints, Super Late Models, Drag Racing, Off-Road, Marine or Road Racing, you can count on All Pro. Visit www.allproheads.com for more information.

About JLH General Contractor:

Based in Fremont , Ohio and owned by long-time racing supporter Jon Horn, The JLH Co. LLC is your one-stop for custom home remodeling, plaster restoration, and drywall installation services. Their dedicated craftsmen will help you build the home you want out of the house you have. You can also trust JLH for construction services, including garages and pole barns. JLH also provides custom siding, roofing and window installation. Visitwww.jlhcompany.com for more information

About Ohio Logistics:

Headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, Ohio Logistics provides all the assets and operational support necessary to meet your most sophisticated logistical requirements. The company’s story is one of very impressive growth. Started in June of 1988, Findlay’s Tall Timbers Distribution Center, Inc. opened in the General Purpose Foreign Trade Zone #151 in the Tall Timbers Business Park. By 1996 the company had grown to 5 locations in 3 States and started doing business as Ohio Logistics. Currently Ohio Logistics is in 18 locations in 6 states operating over 6,000,000 square feet. Built on a sound financial base, Ohio Logistics will strive to exceed your expectations regarding your leasing and supply-chain management needs. Visit them online at www.OhioLogistics.com

About Engine Pro

Engine Parts Group, Inc. the parent of Engine Pro was founded in 1989 by independent engine parts distributors looking for a way to work cooperatively in buying and marketing. Today it functions as both a distribution network for brand name internal engine parts and as a specialty engine parts producer, marketing under the Engine Pro name. Engine Pro sells exclusively to engine builders, machine shops and jobbers. As part of our tradition of specializing in distributing engine parts to engine professionals, Engine Parts Group now serves more than 12,000 customers from 36 distribution centers. Engine Pro products high performance engine parts and the line continues to grow with the frequent addition of new parts and applications. Engine Pro brand products are designed to offer the highest quality in high performance parts along with a moderate price to give racers and performance engine builders a more affordable way to do what they do best—win races. Find the nearest Engine pro distributed at enginepro.com.

