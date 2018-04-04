ATTICA, Ohio – Though it’s called the Core & Main SPRING Nationals at Attica Raceway Park, Mother Nature surely isn’t paying attention.

The forecast for Attica, Ohio for Friday, April 6 – opening night of the 29th annual spring nationals presented by Construction Equipment & Supply and Merrill Lynch – is calling for windy and cold conditions with snow flurries. The forecast for Saturday’s racing at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” venue shows a high temperature of only 38 degrees with a low of 23.

That has led to the cancellation of racing at Attica Raceway Park for the weekend.

The season-opening night for the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics scheduled for Friday, April 6 will not be rescheduled. However, the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobile 1 race scheduled for April 7 will be rescheduled for Friday, April 20 for Core & Main Night presented by Fisher Performance with pit gates opening at 4 p.m. and racing under way at 7:45 p.m.

“The calendar says spring but weather isn’t showing that. We have had a lot of rain and cold and very little drying conditions. Then you throw in temperatures way below normal for this time of year and it’s just not conducive for the racing and environment our great fans and teams deserve,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at Attica Raceway Park.

“We didn’t get a significant amount of drying time Friday and Saturday the forecast is for rain in the afternoon and rain turning to snow in the evening. I want to say thanks to all the fans and race teams for their patience and to our great track crew for all the hard work they have been putting in,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at Attica Raceway Park.

Attica Raceway Park opening night is planned for Friday, April 13. Whiteford Kenworth, Construction Equipment & Supply, Merrill Lynch Night will feature the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints, Summit Racing Equipment UMP Late Models and Fremont Fence 305 Sprints. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with racing under way at 7:45 p.m.

ABOUT WHITEFORD KENWORTH

Since 1929 Whiteford Kenworth has been helping customers find solutions to all their transportation needs. Whether it’s sales, service, body shop, parts or leasing the team at Whiteford Kenworth is committed to your satisfaction. Whiteford Kenworth has locations in South Bend, Indiana; Lafayette, Indiana; Elkhart, Indiana; LaPorte, Indiana; Perrysburg, Ohio, Lima, Ohio and Toledo, Ohio. Go to www.whitefordkenworth.com for locations and information.

ABOUT CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY

Construction Equipment and Supply is located on Old Railroad Road outside of Sandusky, Ohio. If you are a contractor, Construction Equipment and Supply has what you need for supplies and rental equipment. Our technical and sales staff is all experts with years of experience in the construction industry. We have four full time mechanics to keep our rental fleet in good repair and provide service work for customer equipment. We have daily deliveries to most of our service area. When you place an order you will have it today or tomorrow. Stop in to Construction Equipment and Supply or call (419) 625-7192 for help with your next construction supply or rental need.

ABOUT MERRILL LYNCH FINANCIAL SERVICES

Merrill Lynch Financial Services is located on Timber Commons Drive in Sandusky, Ohio. Through our branch’s experience and leadership, we welcome working with individuals, families, business owners, executives and institutions—in rising, declining and turbulent markets—and we believe we are well-positioned to help you address your wealth management challenges and opportunities. Give Merrill Lynch a call at 419-624-1818

Sources: Brian Liskai/Attica Raceway Park PR