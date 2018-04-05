BREWERTON, NY – The Brewerton Speedway is proud to announce that the Days Inn Brewerton and Comfort Suites Cicero return as the official hotels of the Brewerton Speedway for the fourth straight year. When looking for a place to stay for racing in central New York, look no further.

The newly renovated Days Inn is located right off Route 81 (Exit 31) at 5552 Bartel Road just minutes from the speedway.

Find everything you need for a refreshing stay at their pet-friendly Brewerton hotel, including free Wi-Fi Internet access and microwaves upon request. Wake up with an invigorating workout in their exercise room and feel refreshed with free Daybreak continental breakfast. They offer amenities like guest laundry facilities and a business center for your convenience. Plenty of parking for your vehicle is available and kids 17 and under stay free with an adult. Pets allowed for a fee of 25 USD per stay. For reservations and the special Brewerton Speedway rate please call (800)780-7234 or visit their website at http://www.brewertonhotel.com/

The Cicero Comfort Suites is located just off Route 81 (Exit 30) at 5875 Carmenica Drive.

Start your day off right with their complimentary hot breakfast buffet featuring omelets, breakfast meats, make your own waffle station, breakfast breads, pastries, croissants, bagels with cream cheese, yogurt, freshly brewed coffee, hot tea and much more served daily from 6am to 10am. Their 24-hour business center with 2 computers, printer, free WIFI and fax and copy services available ensure you will be able to access your information anytime you need it. Unwind after a long day at their Manager’s Reception in the main lobby of the hotel with a complimentary drink and light fare nightly Monday through Thursday from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Don’t forget to take a dip in the heated indoor pool during your stay and enjoy the convenience of the 24-hour fitness center. Laundry facilities are located on the hotel premises. For reservations and the special Brewerton Speedway rate please call (315) 752-0151 or visit their website at www.choicehotels.com/new-york/cicero/comfort-suites-hotels/ny452

With it finally being April, the long off-season is coming to an end at the Brewerton & Fulton Speedways’.

Action at Fulton Speedway kicks off Saturday, April 21 at 2:00 pm with Test and Tune, followed a week later by the first big race weekend of 2018, the ‘Highbank Holdup’ weekend Friday and Saturday, April 27-28.

Friday night activity will feature the high-flying Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints and highly competitive and side by side racing of the DIRTcar Sportsman Championship Series Central Region. Hot laps will also take place for the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and Modified Super DIRTcar Series cars.

Saturday, April 28 the stars and cars of the Super DIRTcar Modified Series will converge on Fulton’s high banks for the series point opener in the ‘Highbank Holdup’ 100. The first track point race of the season for the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and SUNY Canton Sportsman will complete the busy race card.

The Brewerton Speedway season opener is on Friday, May 18. On the race card will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman, STARS Mod Lites and JB Logging & Firewood 4-Cylinders.

Any questions about either Fulton or Brewerton, and 2018 marketing opportunities, please contact Cory Reed by email at cory@brewertonspeedway.com or the tracks’ off-season phone at 315-638-4056. Keep up with all the latest news at www.fultonspeedway.com or www.brewertonspeedway.com and the Facebook pages for each track.

Sources: Dave Medler/Brewerton Speedway PR