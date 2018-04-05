BALDWINSVILLE, NY – E&V Energy will once again be the title sponsor of the Novice Sportsman division at the Fulton Speedway in 2018.

In 2017 the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman not only provided tight and close racing, the class grew to the point in car counts where the majority of the season two features were run to give the racers experience and laps on the speedway. Some of the fast SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman racers saw their experience in the Novice division pay off when they moved up.

E & V Energy is a family owned and operated business that has been serving their friends and neighbors since 1913. Their years of experience give them the knowledgeable personalized service few companies can match. They’re a full-service company, so you don’t need to look anywhere else to find the services and products you need to keep your home comfortable year after year.

E & V Energy is there to help you navigate the exciting world of heating and air conditioning. That’s right, they said heating and air conditioning is EXCITING! That’s because our industry has changed dramatically since their humble beginnings. You won’t believe how comfortable your home or business can now be.

They have dedicated their company to a new way of thinking. Their goal is to provide Central New York residents and small businesses with efficient and affordable HVAC solutions. There’s a wealth of information on their website to get you started: ductless heating and cooling solutions, energy efficient furnaces, boilers and air conditioners, fuel oil or propane delivery options, generators.

E&V Energy has locations in Auburn, NY, Geneva, NY, Cortland, NY, Hamilton, NY, Ithaca, NY, Wolcott, NY, Fulton, NY, and Watertown, NY.

To see all the services, they provide visit www.eandvenergy.com.

After the long winter we can final say there is racing this month as all attention turns to the 2018 racing season. Action at Fulton Speedway kicks off Saturday, April 21 with Test and Tune at 2:00 pm, followed a week later by the first big race weekend of 2018, the ‘Highbank Holdup’ weekend Friday and Saturday, April 27-28.

Friday night activity will feature the high-flying Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints and highly competitive and side by side racing of the DIRTcar Sportsman Championship Series Central Region. Hot laps will also take place for the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and Modified Super DIRTcar Series cars.

Saturday, April 28 the stars and cars of the Super DIRTcar Modified Series will converge on Fulton’s high banks for the series point opener in the ‘Highbank Holdup’ 100. The first track point race of the season for the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and SUNY Canton Sportsman will complete the busy race card.

The Brewerton Speedway season opener is on Friday, May 18. On the race card will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman, STARS Mod Lites and JB Logging & Firewood 4-Cylinders.

For off-season questions about either Fulton or Brewerton, and 2018 marketing opportunities, please contact Cory Reed by email at cory@brewertonspeedway.com or the tracks’ off-season phone at 315-638-4056. Keep up with all the latest news at www.fultonspeedway.com or w ww.brewertonspeedway.com and the Facebook pages for each track.

Sources: Dave Medler/Fulton Speedway PR