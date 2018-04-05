MIDDLETOWN, NY – A wintry weather forecast lasting into April has forced the postponement of the fifth annual ‘Hard Clay Open’ at Orange County Fair Speedway scheduled for Sunday, April 8.

The speedway and Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco jointly announced a new date of Tuesday, May 8.

Cold temperatures, saturated grounds, and a prediction of more snow, sleet, and rain prompted the move.

The ‘Hard Clay Open’ moves in its entirety to the May 8 date with the first Halmar International STSS North Region big-block/small-block Modified 50-lap main paying $5,000 to win and $500 to start plus Crate 602 Sportsman offering a $1,000 winner’s share and $100 to start for 20 laps.

Hot laps will get underway at 6:20 p.m. with racing at 7:15 p.m. A rain date of May 9 will be in place.

The postponement date will allow for the new Halmar International promotional team to work on facility upgrades prior to the big event, while providing an “under-the-lights” track surface for competitors.

“We’ve done our best to get ready, but the weather has only gotten worse for the weekend,” said Michael Gurda IV, OCFS general manager. “We need some time to get equipment on the track and get it prepared before we can get cars on it.

“Chris (Larsen of Halmar International) has wanted to try a midweek show or two, and now we will be the first big midweek event in the area for the season.”

STSS organizer Brett Deyo looks forward to the new date.

“It will definitely provide our teams with a better track surface and hopefully warmer, more conducive weather for racing,” he said. “This weekend wasn’t going to be a pleasant experience for anyone.

“There is so much excitement for Chris and Orange County right now, and with all the buzz around our Sunoco partnership with the series, we want to kick off our North Region the right away on a non-conflicting date.”

The scheduled practice for Saturday (April 7) has been canceled.

Orange County Fair Speedway will host an Open Practice on Saturday, April 14. There is a motocross event taking place on the fairgrounds April 15.

One week later, the speedway kicks off its regular season on April 21 with big-block Modifieds, Sportsman, Rookie Sportsman and Street Stocks.

Located at 239 Wisner Avenue Middletown, N.Y., 10940 on the Orange County Fairgrounds, Orange County Fair Speedway is the oldest continuously operating dirt track in the United States. The first auto race was held at the speedway in 1919. The five-eighths-mile oval offers fully-covered and half-covered grandstands in addition to open bleacher seating on the frontstretch and turn one areas, with drive-in viewing on the backstretch. To learn more, contact the Orange County Fair Speedway office at 845.342.2573 or visit www.orangecountyfairspeedway.net.

To learn more about the 2018 Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco, visit www.shorttracksuperseries.com, e-mail bdmotorsportsmedia@gmail.com, check out ‘Short Track Super Series’ on Facebook or @ShortTrackSS on Twitter or Instagram.

Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco 2018 Schedule

Halmar International North Region

Tuesday, May 8 – Orange County Fair Speedway/Middletown, N.Y. – Hard Clay Open

Sunday, May 27 – Thunder Mountain Speedway/Center Lisle, N.Y. – Lightning on the Mountain

Tuesday, June 5 – Big Diamond Speedway/Minersville, Pa. – Anthracite Assault – COMBO

Wednesday, June 20 – Outlaw Speedway/Dundee, N.Y. – Outlaw Showdown

Tuesday, July 3 – Accord Speedway/Accord, N.Y. – Battle of the Bullring 6

Wednesday, July 25 – Afton Motorsports Park/Afton, N.Y. – Afton Action 50

Wednesday, August 8 – Woodhull Raceway/Woodhull, N.Y. – Hustlin’ the High Banks 54

Tuesday, August 14 – Albany-Saratoga Speedway/Malta, N.Y. – Stampede at ‘toga

Friday-Saturday, October 5-6 – Afton Motorsports Park/Afton, N.Y. – American Racer Cup Short Track SuperNationals 11

Thursday, October 18 – Orange County Fair Speedway/Middletown, N.Y. – Hard Clay Finale

Sources: Brett Deyo/Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco