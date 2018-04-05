NAPLES, ME (April 5) – After a long winter break, that has seen some venture south to compete, Pro All Stars Series (PASS) North Super Late Model drivers from across New England and Canada are ready to tackle Connecticut’s Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park this weekend for the first race of 2018.

In addition to being the first action of the season for New England’s top short trackers, the 44th Annual Icebreaker also serves as the second race of the PASS National Championship Series. Following the first event held at South Carolina’s Dillon Motor Speedway in February, race winner, Derek Griffith, finds himself leading 5-Time PASS National Champion, Ben Rowe, by just two points heading to Thompson.

One of the surprises to come out of Dillon was the emergence of PASS newcomer, Ray Christian, III. In his first ever start at Dillon, the Uncasville, CT driver surprised everybody by leading a number of laps before eventually finishing third. After a successful test at Thompson last weekend, Christian hopes another solid finish will keep him in the thick of the PASS National Championship fight.

“We are really excited for Thompson because it’s a track I’m pretty familiar with,” says Christian, driver of the Crazy Horse Racing #93 Chevrolet. “After my run at Dillon, I’m much more comfortable in the car so we won’t be learning a new track and a new car.”

In addition to Christian, two North Carolina teenagers will be making their first trips to Thompson as they chase the national title in 2018, Kodie Conner and Jared Irvan.

Conner has finished second the last two seasons in the PASS South title chase and hopes a good finish at Thompson will propel him to a strong showing at the next national championship race, the 45th Annual Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway in August.

While another third-generation racer, Jared Irvan, a former winner in the PASS South series, will also be looking to challenge for the PASS National title in his first Super Late Model start at Thompson. A first start in this type of car, but not at Thompson Speedway itself.

“I ran at Thompson last year in a K&N East car, so I think that will be to my advantage,” said Irvan, piloting the famed #28 this weekend. “I’m excited to be racing at Thompson and following the only true national schedule in Super Late Model racing. The other guys running for the national championship definitely have their stuff together so it will be tough, but I can’t thank my family enough for standing behind me. I’m confident we can contend for a win this weekend.”

In addition to Christian, Conner and Irvan, they will be joined by fellow National Championship contenders Derek Griffith, Ben Rowe, Jimmy Renfrew, Jr., and Sammy Gooden. Former Thompson winner, Garrett Hall, will be back looking for another win along with Oxford 250 winners, Travis Benjamin and Glen Luce, as well as former PASS North champion, DJ Shaw, and contenders Derek Ramstrom, Todd Stone, Gabe Brown, Nicholas Cusak, Dillon Moltz, Brandon Turbush, Greg Nanigan, and Reid Lanpher.

Action gets under way at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Saturday, April 6 with rotating practice for all divisions. On Sunday, April 7, gates will open at 8 AM and feature events are set to go green at 12:30 PM.

Entry forms for The Icebreaker at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, along with events at Oxford Plains Speedway, Beech Ridge Motor Speedway, and the 45th Annual Oxford 250, can be found at ProAllStarsSeries.com. The 2018 license forms for the PASS Super Late Models are also available at ProAllStarsSeries.com. Drivers purchasing licenses for the 2018 season will receive bonus points for each race they are pre-registered for and will also save money towards any events that they enter early.

The Pro All Stars Series is recognized as North America’s premier sanctioning body for asphalt Super Late Models and boasts such marquee events as the Easter Bunny 150, the legendary Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway, and in October, the Inaugural PASS Commonwealth Classic at Richmond Raceway. For media or marketing questions, please contact Alan Dietz at 704-231-2039 or alandietzpass@live.com. Please visit ProAllStarsSeries.com for more information and don’t forget to “Like” the Pro All Stars Series on Facebook or follow us on Twitter at @PASSSLM14 to keep up with breaking news as it happens.

Sources: Alan Dietz/PASS PR