Mooresville, NC 3/30/18 – With multiple weather applications forecasting 90-100% chance of rain in the Raleigh, North Carolina area on Saturday night, officials from the CARS Response Energy Tour and Wake County Speedway have made the joint decision to postpone this weekend’s Solid Rock Carriers 123 pres. by JEDCO Lawncare. The race will be rescheduled to Saturday, August 25th, making it one of the final three races to close out the season and crown the 2018 Late Model Stock champion.

“I really hate that weather won the weekend, and with Sunday not being an option, we felt this was the best call for all the teams, fans, and sponsors making this race happen, “explained Series Director, Chris Ragle. “Quite frankly, with the anticipation and hype about the CARS Tour coming to Wake County we need to race there on a Saturday night under the lights. This was more than likely going to be a sold out show, which would have be awesome, we’ll now all have to wait a little longer to shake it up at Wake.”

All competitor’s entry fees will automatically be rolled over to the tour’s next event, just on the other side of the Triangle, at the famed Orange County Speedway on April 21st. Any competitor who wants an alternative option can call the series office directly at 704-662-9212.

All pre ordered tickets for this weekend’s Solid Rock Carriers 123 presented by JEDCO Lawncare at Wake County Speedway will be automatically refunded. Those that have purchased tickets should see the amount refunded in their accounts within 5-7 business days.

In addition, the “Prelude to the Bullring” go kart race at Rush Hour Karting scheduled for Friday April 6th has also been canceled. The CARS Tour and Rush Hour Karting will work towards rescheduling the event on Friday August 24th when the series returns to Raleigh.

Sources: Chris Ragle/CARS Tour PR