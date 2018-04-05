GEORGETOWN, DE – As Delaware’s top source for John Deere equipment, Taylor & Messick has long been known in the First State for its ‘Long Green Line’ of inventory.

On Thursday, April 19 at Georgetown Speedway, Taylor & Messick is offering a different kind of “green” to Sunoco big-block/small-block Modified racers.

The ‘Battle of the Bay’ 25-lap big-block/small-block Modified event at the historic half-mile will now offer an increased $4,000 to win thanks to Taylor & Messick.

“The Messick family has done so much for auto racing on Delmarva over the years,” Georgetown promoter Brett Deyo said. “We’re thankful they continue to reward the drivers and support the sport at both Delaware dirt tracks.”

The night’s sponsorship increased the winner’s share by $1,000 over the previously announced $3,000.

Taylor & Messick is Delaware’s leading outlet for John Deere tractors, farm equipment and John Deere lawn and garden equipment. The hometown dealer located in the ‘Hub of Delaware’ was founded by Walter and Marie Messick in 1951 and remains in the Messick family today.

Taylor & Messick is located at 325 Walt Messick Road Harrington, Delaware and can be contacted by phone at 302.398.3729 or online at www.taylormessick.com.

In addition to the dealership, Taylor & Messick Inc. includes Messick’s Agricultural Museum which opened in 1976.

For the first time in history, the Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC RUSH Dirt Late Model Touring series invades Georgetown in an exciting doubleheader on April 19 with $2,000 reserved for the winner.

This inaugural visit – which will attract competitors from across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic – is part of a four-night ‘Speedweek’ that includes Delaware International Speedway in Delmar, Del. (Wednesday), Georgetown Speedway (Thursday), Potomac Speedway in Budd’s Creek, Md. (Friday) and Winchester (Va.) Speedway (Saturday).

This four-night swing kicks off the 2018 RUSH touring series schedule.

Each of the four nights serves as a “marquee tour event” paying $2,000 to win. Additionally, there is a mini-series point fund for the ‘Battle of the Bay’ swing totaling $3,000 – $1,000 of which goes to the champion.

Delaware Super Trucks and Delmarva Chargers will complete the program.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. Grandstand gates are unlocked at 5 p.m. Hot laps hit the track at 6:20 p.m., with racing at 7:15 p.m.

Adult grandstand admission is $20. Seniors (ages 65 and up) and Students (ages 13-17) pay $16. Kids (ages 9-12) pay $10. Children 8 and under are admitted FREE.

Pit admission is $35 (ages 13 and up). Kids (ages 6-12) pay $10. Children ages five and under pay $2.

Georgetown Speedway, originally constructed by Melvin L. Joseph in 1949, is located at the intersection of Route 113 and Speedway Road in Georgetown, Del., just miles from the Delaware beaches and less than a 40-minute drive from Ocean City, Md.

A website is live for the speedway at www.thegeorgetownspeedway.com. Like Georgetown Speedway on Facebook, follow @thegtownspdwy on Twitter, e-mail georgetownspeedway@gmail.com or contact the speedway hotline at 302.563.GTWN (4896).

Sources: Brett Deyo/Georgetown Speedway PR