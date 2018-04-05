Barre, VT – Thunder Road officials, in conjunction with Speedway 51 powered by the Autosaver Group in Groveton, NH, have finalized the Twin State Street Stock Series for 2018. The 4-race “home-and-home” series will feature the top drivers from Thunder Road’s Allen Lumber Street Stocks, Speedway 51’s Caron Auto & Truck Repair Street Stocks, and other 4-cylinder racers from throughout Vermont and New Hampshire.

The series will open on Thursday, June 21 with a 50-lap event at Thunder Road as part of North Country Federal Credit Union Night. For the second event, the Twin State Series will head to Speedway 51 on Saturday, July 7 for the Jake McDowell Memorial 75.

Thunder Road will host its second event of the series on Sunday, August 5 with the Bolduc Metal Recycling 50-lap Street Stock Special. The series will conclude on Saturday, October 20 at Speedway 51 with a special companion event to the Octoberfast 150 Enduro.

In addition to an increased purse at each event, a separate point fund has been posted for the top overall finishers in the series. Any car that conforms to Thunder Road and Speedway 51 Street Stock rules is eligible to participate.

“After the success of the Triple Crown Series for the Flying Tiger division last year, we wanted to create something special for Street Stock competitors as well,” Thunder Road co-owner Cris Michaud said. “We’re looking forward to working with Speedway 51 on the new Twin State Series. We remember how popular the various Street Stock series were that were held back in the early 2000s and we think this can offer a similar appeal to the current generation of racers.”

Thunder Road will open its 2018 season on Sunday, April 29 at 1:00 pm with the 20th Community Bank N.A. 150. The cars and stars of the American-Canadian Tour (ACT) will be on hand along with the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, Allen Lumber Street Stocks, and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors. The pits open at 8:00 am and the front gates open at 10:00 am. Admission is $25 for adults and free for kids age 12 and under.

For more information, contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963, media@thunderroadvt.com, or visit www.thunderroadvt.com.

Sources: Michael R. Stridsberg/Thunder Road Speedbowl PR