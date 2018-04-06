The Holiday Inn Express Fairgrounds is the Official Hotel of Weedsport Speedway in 2018!

WEEDSPORT, NY (April 5, 2018) – Weedsport Speedway officials are proud to announce the Holiday Inn Express Fairgrounds as the official hotel of The Port in 2018.

Located at 6946 Winchell Road in Warners, New York on the Westside of Syracuse, the Holiday Inn Express Fairgrounds is known for its great customer service and quiet location.

Conveniently located only five minutes from I-90, with an even quicker access to I-690, makes commuting in and out of the city a breeze, especially in relation to Weedsport Speedway.

Just 20 minutes from Syracuse Hancock International Airport and 15 Minutes from Syracuse’s Amtrak and Bus Station, travel and transportation is simple and easy.

Along with Weedsport Speedway, the Holiday Inn Express Fairgrounds is a popular destination for guests visiting the New York State Fairgrounds, Destiny USA, Waterloo Premium Outlets, deLago Resort and Casino, Lakeview Amphitheater and many other local businesses.

For more information on the Holiday Inn Express Fairgrounds call (315) 701-5000 or visit online at www.ihg.com.

“Several of our race fans and teams travel from great distances,” said Weedsport Speedway promoter, Jimmy Phelps. “Having a fantastic partner like Holiday Inn Express on board for travelers is a big part of our program.”

When contacting Holiday Inn Express Fairgrounds for your Weedsport Speedway stay, be sure to mention Weedsport Speedway for special rates during events at The Port.

Tickets for all Weedsport Speedway events, including the season-opening Ice Breaker 50 on Sunday, May 20, are now on sale through www.weedsportspeedway.com. Simply click on the orange “Tickets” tab on the top right-hand portion of the main page for more information.

For a full 2018 schedule and Weedsport Speedway information be sure to visit online at www.weedsportspeedway.com. Fans can also FOLLOW on Twitter @WeedsportSpdwy and LIKE on Facebook at www.facebook.com/weedsportspeedway.

Interested in seeing your company listed in our press releases? Be sure to call Tana at the Weedsport Speedway office at (315) 834-3067 for sponsorship and advertising information

About Weedsport Speedway: Purchased in 2013 by Al Heinke, Weedsport Speedway has returned to a real racers track, providing a complete venue for racers, their families and friends, and for the fans looking for motorsports entertainment. Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. Today the facility welcomes the best of the best in dirt short track racing from the Craftsman World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series and the USAC National Sprint Cars, to the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds along with the DIRTcar 358-Modifieds, Sportsman, Pro Stocks, and more. While racing entertainment is the focal point, Weedsport Speedway has gone the extra mile in welcoming Weedsport Productions, which brings the facility full circle with a dedicated digital entertainment team for web, television, and on-site screen usage.

Sources: Weedsport Speedway PR