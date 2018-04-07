Speedway Showcase to Feature Big Block Modified Ice Breaker 50 and the Sportsman Classic!

Submitted by Speedway Showcase – WEEDSPORT, NY (April 6, 2018) – In another exciting announcement for Weedsport Speedway, two of the most highly-anticipated events of the season have been added to the television lineup for 2018.

Speedway Showcase, which debuted in 2017 with three Sportsman Series events from Weedsport Speedway, has moved to broadcast television for 2018 and will kick off the year at “The Port”.

The season-opening “Icebreaker 50” Big Block Modified event presented by WACK 1420 AM on May 20 will be the first event to air in June, followed by the historic Sportsman Classic presented by Industrial Tire of CNY and powered by Stirling Lubricants on July 3rd.

Hosted by veteran Central New York broadcast talents Rich Vleck, Doug Elkins and Paul Szmal, Speedway Showcase provides years of experience in broadcasting dirt track racing in front of the camera, but also behind it, with Weedsport Productions the driving force for all video content at Weedsport.

“Weedsport’s Speedway Showcase events help to show the region how great Weedsport is, both on and off the track,” stated Rich Vleck. “We are excited to have the ability to have two Weedsport events broadcasted in to just about every home in Western and Central New York in 2018.”

Speedway Showcase will air in the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse television markets.

The 60-minute episodes will be broadcasted on the CW in Buffalo (2:00 pm on Saturday, June 9 and July 21) and Rochester (11:00 am on Sunday, June 10 and July 22) and will be on CBS in Syracuse (7:30 am on Sunday, June 10 and July 22).

2018 Weedsport Speedway Showcase Episodes

“Icebreaker 50” Big Block Modified Event presented by WACK 1420AM from May 20

Buffalo Market- Saturday, June 9th 2:00 pm on WNLO 23 (CW)

Rochester Market- Sunday, June 10th 11:00 am on EHAM 16 (CW)

Syracuse Market- Sunday, June 10th 7:30 am on WTVH 5 (CBS)

Sportsman Classic Presented by Industrial Tire of CNY and powered by Stirling Lubricants from July 3

Buffalo Market- Saturday, July 21st 2:00 pm on WNLO 23 (CW)

Rochester Market- Sunday, July 22nd 11:00 am on EHAM 16 (CW)

Syracuse Market- Sunday, July 22nd 7:30 am on WTVH 5 (CBS)

About Weedsport Speedway: Purchased in 2013 by Al Heinke, Weedsport Speedway has returned to a real racers track, providing a complete venue for racers, their families and friends, and for the fans looking for motorsports entertainment. Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. Today the facility welcomes the best of the best in dirt short track racing from the Craftsman World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series and the USAC National Sprint Cars, to the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds along with the DIRTcar 358-Modifieds, Sportsman, Pro Stocks, and more. While racing entertainment is the focal point, Weedsport Speedway has gone the extra mile in welcoming Weedsport Productions, which brings the facility full circle with a dedicated digital entertainment team for web, television, and on-site screen usage.

