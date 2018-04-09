GEORGETOWN, DE — A definite “buzz” is in the air surrounding the ‘Battle of the Bay’ at Georgetown Speedway.

The first-time happening at the Sussex County half-mile oval takes place on Thursday, April 19 with two headline events on the docket.

Thanks to a pair of generous sponsors, the stakes have risen for the Sunoco big-block/small-block Modifieds. Taylor and Messick of Harrington, Del., has boosted the winner’s share of the Modified main event to $4,000, an increase of $1,000 from the previously posted $3,000.

That’s not all. Jeff Brown’s Chesapeake Paving of Salisbury, Md., has done his part to boost the green money. The event now offers $300 to start, up from $250.

Joining the Modifieds is the inaugural appearance by the Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC RUSH Dirt Late Model Series with a 30-lap main event paying $2,000 to the winner.

RUSH officials cite strong feedback from drivers across the Northeast. Potentially more than 40 RUSH Late Models could hit the Georgetown clay for this event!

This RUSH touring series visit is part of a four-night ‘Speedweek’ that includes Delaware International Speedway in Delmar, Del. (Wednesday), Georgetown Speedway (Thursday), Potomac Speedway in Budd’s Creek, Md. (Friday) and Winchester (Va.) Speedway (Saturday).

This four-night swing kicks off the 2018 RUSH touring series schedule.

Each of the four nights serves as a “marquee tour event” paying $2,000 to win. Additionally, there is a mini-series point fund for the ‘Battle of the Bay’ swing totaling $3,000 – $1,000 of which goes to the champion.

Delaware Super Trucks and Delmarva Chargers will complete the program.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. Grandstand gates are unlocked at 5 p.m. Hot laps hit the track at 6:20 p.m., with racing at 7:15 p.m.

Adult grandstand admission is $20. Seniors (ages 65 and up) and Students (ages 13-17) pay $16. Kids (ages 9-12) pay $10. Children 8 and under are admitted FREE.

Pit admission is $35 (ages 13 and up). Kids (ages 6-12) pay $10. Children ages five and under pay $2.

Georgetown Speedway, originally constructed by Melvin L. Joseph in 1949, is located at the intersection of Route 113 and Speedway Road in Georgetown, Del., just miles from the Delaware beaches and less than a 40-minute drive from Ocean City, Md.

A website is live for the speedway at www.thegeorgetownspeedway.com. Like Georgetown Speedway on Facebook, follow @thegtownspdwy on Twitter, e-mail georgetownspeedway@gmail.com or contact the speedway hotline at 302.563.GTWN (4896).

Sources: Brett Deyo/Georgetown Speedway PR