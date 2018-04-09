Stafford Springs, CT — New for the 2018 season, R.A.D. Auto Machine of Ludlow, MA will sponsor a weekly first place contingency bonus of $125 for the Limited Late Model division. With the additional $125 bonus the total weekly purse for the division moves to $3,255 including an impressive $500 to win.

“The Limited Late Models are an important division in the Stafford Speedway ladder program,” explained Don Wood, owner and operator of R.A.D. Auto Machine. “The cars in the Limited Late Model division are ideal for gaining experience, especially at Stafford. There is a long list of successful graduates of the Limited Late Model division and that will continue to grow as more drivers move up. I’m glad we are able to support Stafford and the Limited Late Model division.”

The Limited Late Model division will have a mix of old and new faces for the 2018 season including the return of two-time track champion Duane Provost, who is looking for his 3rd consecutive track championship in 2018. Also returning for the new season are 2017 feature winners Jeremy Lavoie, Alexandra Fearn, R.J. Surdell, and Ryan Fearn, all of who are expected to contend with Provost for the 2018 championship.

“Don Wood and R.A.D. Auto Machine are great supporters of Stafford Speedway and the weekly program we are building,” explained Stafford Speedway General Manager, Mark Arute. “The Limited Late Models have been beat up in the past by some of the internet bashers, but it’s a vey important division. The list of drivers that have successfully moved up from the Limited Late Models is long and that continues in 2018 with both Al and Cliff Saunders moving to the Late Models. The goal is to create an affordable division where drivers and teams can learn how to get around Stafford and the Limited Late Models are an important rung in the Stafford ladder system.”

R.A.D. Auto Machine, owned and operated by Don Wood, is the exclusive engine supplier of the Limited Late Model and SK Light Modified divisions. With over 30 years of experience, R.A.D. is an engine rebuilding facility with full service machine shop capabilities. For more information on R.A.D. Automachine visit their website www.radautomachine.com .

A new addition to the 2018 schedule for the Limited Late Models is an extra distance 30 lap special event slated for Friday, July 20th. With an additional 10 laps from the weekly 20 lap distance teams will need to plan on how to approach this new event. Purse structure for the July 20th event will be announced in the coming weeks.

The first R.A.D. Auto Machine contingency bonus of the 2018 season will be up for grabs during Stafford Speedway’s 47th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler Weekend on April 27-29. The 47th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® gets underway Friday, April 27 with a practice session for Stafford’s weekly divisions, the New England Truck Series, and Vintage All-Stars. The practice session will be open to the public at no charge. Action continues on Saturday, April 28 with pole qualifying for the Whelen Modified Tour cars, along with heat and consolation races for Stafford’s weekly divisions, trucks, and vintage cars. Saturday will wrap up with feature events for the Limited Late Model, Street Stock, N.E. Trucks, and Vintage All-Stars. NAPA Spring Sizzler® action continues on Sunday, April 29 with the NAPA Auto Parts Pit Party from 11am-noon followed by Stafford’s SK Modifieds®, Late Models, and SK Lights joining the Whelen Modified Tour in feature action.

Tickets for the “Greatest Race in the History of Spring” are on sale now at the Speedway Box Office. Tickets are priced at $40.00 for adult general admission tickets, $5.00 for children ages 6-14, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult. Reserved seating is priced at $42.00 for all ages. As always, Stafford Motor Speedway offers free parking with overnight parking available. Tickets are good for both Saturday and Sunday admission. All ticket prices include 10% CT Admission Tax. Discount Tickets are now available at participating NAPA Auto Parts stores. For a full list of the 72 participating locations throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont, please call the speedway office or visit us on the web at www.staffordmotorspeedway.com/ participating-napa-auto-parts- stores.

For more information, or to order tickets for the 47th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®, contact the Stafford Motor Speedway track office at 860-684-2783 or visit us on the web at www.staffordspeedway.com.

Sources: Scott Running/Stafford Motor Speedway PR