BRIDGEPORT, NJ – The Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco will make just one appearance in New Jersey this season.

And it will be a memorable one.

The all-new Design for Vision/Sunglass Central Speedway three-eighths-mile clay oval located inside South Jersey’s Bridgeport Speedway will host the powerful STSS big-block/small-block Modifieds and the STSS Crate 602 Sportsman on Sunday, April 29 for the ‘South Jersey Shootout’ event!

After three ‘South Jersey Shootout’ editions on the established Bridgeport five-eighths-mile track, the recently constructed three-eighths-mile track brings added excitement to the 2018 edition.

A practice on the new track was held on Sunday (April 8) as preparations continue for this ground-breaking event, Race No. 2 for both the STSS Velocita-USA Modified South Region and Crate 602 Sportsman series.

The STSS big-block/small-block Modifieds are set for 40-laps on the new venue, offering $5,000 to the winner, $1,000 for 10th and $400 to take the green flag from a posted pay structure of more than $25,000.

STSS Crate 602 Sportsman will battle for a $1,000 winner’s share in the second round of the series’ South Region.

Outlaw Stocks (15 laps) complete the tripleheader program.

Past ‘South Jersey Shootout’ winners include Rick Laubach (2015), Wade Hendrickson (2016) and Stewart Friesen (2017). This year, it’s a brand-new game!

Pit gates will open for the April 29 program at 1 p.m., with grandstand gates unlocked at 2 p.m. The drivers meeting is planned for 3:30 p.m. Hot laps begin at 4 p.m., with racing at 5 p.m.

Grandstand admission is $25 (ages 16 and up), $10 for Students (ages 10-15) and Kids 9 and under are FREE.

Pit admission is $35, with no license required.

Complete race information has been posted on the Short Track Super Series website at: http://bdmotorsportsmedia.com/south-jersey-shootout-rules-prices-general-info-3/

Located in South Jersey, just minutes from Pennsylvania and Delaware at I-295 Exit 14, Bridgeport Speedway is a spacious five-eighths-mile clay oval with a new three-eighths-mile oval and quarter-mile embedded in the center. Bridgeport Speedway provides a safe and secure family atmosphere, free parking, giveaways and fan participation. To learn more, visit www.bpspeedway.com.

To learn more about the 2018 Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco, visit www.shorttracksuperseries.com, e-mail bdmotorsportsmedia@gmail.com, check out ‘Short Track Super Series’ on Facebook or @ShortTrackSS on Twitter or Instagram.

Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco 2018 Schedule

Velocita-USA South Region

Saturday, March 17 – Georgetown Speedway/Georgetown, Del. – Melvin L. Joseph Memorial – WINNER: RYAN WATT

Sunday, April 29 – Bridgeport Speedway/Bridgeport, N.J. – South Jersey Shootout

Thursday, May 24 – Delaware International Speedway/Delmar, Del. – Diamond State 50

Tuesday, June 5 – Big Diamond Speedway/Minersville, Pa. – Anthracite Assault – COMBO

Sunday, July 29 – BAPS Motor Speedway/Newberrytown, Pa. – York County Nationals $10,000 to win!

Tuesday, August 28 – Georgetown Speedway/Georgetown, Del. – Blast at the Beach

Friday, October 12 – Port Royal Speedway/Port Royal, Pa. – Speed Showcase

Friday-Saturday October 26-27 – Georgetown Speedway/Georgetown, Del. – Mid-Atlantic Championship Weekend

Sources: Brett Deyo/Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco PR