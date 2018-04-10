« Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach Fast Facts
17th Annual Rutland Regional Race Car Show Raises over $1225.00 for March of Dimes

Published by
mod134
April 10, 2018 in Legion. Closed

The  17th annual Rutland Regional Race Car show, held at the Diamond Run Mall in Rutland, VT, which was presented as a joint venture between The Legion Speedway and The Devils Bowl Speedway over the weekend of April 7th and 8th was a smashing success, raising over $1225.00 for the March of Dimes.

This years’ show found renewed enthusiasm from both the mall patrons and the exhibitors, creating a buzz not seen in a number of years.  Best of class trophies were given in 10 classes with the winners as follows: Late Models-Matt Pike, Sprint Cars-Lacey Hanson, Modifieds-Stephen Lary, 4-Cylinder-Brandon Ely, Coupes-Bob Kilburn, Super Stock-Chris Murray, Vintage-Tony Kamburelis, Mini-Sprints-Shaw McPhee, Pulling Trucks-Johnny Greenwood and SCCA-Christian Dow.

The show organizers would like to thank all those involved in the event and especially Carl Durfee’s Store, Orwell Gas & Go, Bear Ridge Speedway and Welch Family Maple Syrup, who donated to the silent auction.

The Legion Speedway is located on Route 25 at the Wentworth/Rumney NH Town line, for more information visit www.LegionSpeedway.com

Sources: Legion Speedway PR
