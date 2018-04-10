The 17th annual Rutland Regional Race Car show, held at the Diamond Run Mall in Rutland, VT, which was presented as a joint venture between The Legion Speedway and The Devils Bowl Speedway over the weekend of April 7th and 8th was a smashing success, raising over $1225.00 for the March of Dimes.

This years’ show found renewed enthusiasm from both the mall patrons and the exhibitors, creating a buzz not seen in a number of years. Best of class trophies were given in 10 classes with the winners as follows: Late Models-Matt Pike, Sprint Cars-Lacey Hanson, Modifieds-Stephen Lary, 4-Cylinder-Brandon Ely, Coupes-Bob Kilburn, Super Stock-Chris Murray, Vintage-Tony Kamburelis, Mini-Sprints-Shaw McPhee, Pulling Trucks-Johnny Greenwood and SCCA-Christian Dow.

The show organizers would like to thank all those involved in the event and especially Carl Durfee’s Store, Orwell Gas & Go, Bear Ridge Speedway and Welch Family Maple Syrup, who donated to the silent auction.

The Legion Speedway is located on Route 25 at the Wentworth/Rumney NH Town line, for more information visit www.LegionSpeedway.com

Sources: Legion Speedway PR

Alan Ward photos