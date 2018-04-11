WEEDSPORT, NY (April 10, 2018) – Ace Village Hardware has partnered with Weedsport Speedway for the upcoming 2018 racing season.

Ace Village Hardware has long been a proud member of the thriving Baldwinsville, Fayetteville and Weedsport business communities.

Thanks to their loyal customers, convenient and accessible downtown locations and their commitment to providing friendly and professional customer service, Ace Village Hardware has been able to create a store as unique as the community which supports it.

Along with your every hardware need, Ace Village Hardware provides services in screen and window repair, pipe cutting and threading, key cutting, chainsaw sharpening, fluorescent bulb recycling, glass cutting, kerosene heater repair and more.

For more information on all that Ace Village Hardware has to offer, visit online at www.acevillagehardware.com.

Ace Village Hardware Locations:

Baldwinsville

43 East Genesee Street, NY 13027

(315) 638-4026

Monday-Friday 8:00am- 8:00pm

Saturday 8:00am- 7:00pm

Sunday 9:00am- 5:00pm

Fayetteville

204 South Manlius Street, NY 13066

(315) 637-7696

Monday-Friday 8:00am-8:00pm

Saturday 8:00am-7:00pm

Sunday 9:00am-5:00pm

Weedsport

2701 Erie Drive, NY 13166

(315) 834-2275

Monday-Friday 8:00am-7:30pm

Saturday 8:00am-7:00pm

Sunday 9:00am-5:00pm

