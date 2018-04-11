All three events to be broadcast LIVE on Speed Shift TV

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (April 11, 2018) – After having to wait an extra week due to Mother Nature’s failure to cooperate, the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will officially kick off the championship points season this Friday through Sunday with a tripleheader in the Keystone State, ready to battle the best of the best of Pennsylvania Posse Country for a trio of $5,000 top prizes. The All Star invasion of Central Pennsylvania will commence on Friday evening, April 13, with the annual Tommy Hinnershitz Memorial at Williams Grove Speedway.



Strengthened by a diverse roster nearing 20 full-time competitors, the talented All Stars will work to snap a 32-race winless streak at The Grove, failing to beat the Pennsylvania Posse on all attempts since first visiting the paperclip-shaped half-mile in 1970. Lance Dewease is the defending Tommy Hinnershitz Memorial champion, holding back Freddie Rahmer and Tim Shaffer for the four-figure payday.



Once action at Williams Grove Speedway is complete, the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will travel approximately 40 miles northwest and invade the Port Royal Speedway “Speed Palace” on Saturday, April 14. The first of three All Star appearances at the Juniata County Fairgrounds half-mile in 2018, the annual Keith Kauffman Classic will headline action at Port Royal Speedway on Saturday night, honoring 129-time Port Royal Speedway winner, Keith Kauffman. Like the 2017 Hinnershitz Memorial, Lance Dewease conquered the 2017 Keith Kauffman Classic, keeping a pair of former All Stars, Ryan Smith, and Dale Blaney, at bay.

Capping off their three-day swing through Central Pennsylvania, the All Star Circuit of Champions will attempt to tame Bedford Speedway on Sunday evening, April 15 – the oldest active dirt track in the state of Pennsylvania.



Honoring the late Bedford Speedway promoter, the Roy Morral Classic will headline action at the Bedford Fairgrounds half-mile on Sunday evening; the first and only appearance by the traveling All Stars in 2018. Midwesterner, “Blackjack” Brian Brown, defeated the All Stars during their most recent visit in September, holding back Findlay, Ohio’s Caleb Helms and Australia native, James McFadden, at the final checkers.



Fans who are unable to make the journey to Central Pennsylvania for the All Star tripleheader are invited to tune-in live via Speed Shift TV. A pay-per-view broadcast will be available for purchase during all three All Star events beginning with the Tommy Hinnershitz Memorial at Williams Grove Speedway. Those interested should visit Speed Shift TV on the Web at www.speedshifttv.com.



Williams Grove Speedway will open pit gates at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 13. The All Star drivers meeting will take shape at 6:30 p.m., followed by hot laps at 7 p.m. Those seeking additional news and information should visit Williams Grove Speedway live on the Web at www.williamsgrove.com.



Port Royal Speedway will allow pit access beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 14. A mandatory All Star drivers meeting will be conducted at 5 p.m. with hot laps to follow at 5:40 p.m. For further details, please visit Port Royal Speedway online at www.portroyalspeedway.com.



Bedford Speedway will open pit gates at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 15. The All Star drivers meeting will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. with hot laps following at 6 p.m. Other information such as general admission gate times and ticket prices can be found at the official online home of Bedford Speedway: www.bedfordspeedway.com.



About the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015. In 2018, MAVTV Motorsports Network will be the official television home of the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and will broadcast eight high-profile events.



About Arctic Cat:

For more than 50 years, the Arctic Cat snowmobile brand has stood as one of the most widely recognized and respected in the industry. Today Arctic Cat’s snowmobile product lines span more than 50 different models, with offerings for every style of riding, from trail-riding with the family, to long-distance touring with friends, to mountain sleds to handle the most severe backcountry conditions. For more information, visit: www.arcticcat.com.



About Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc:

Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of golf cars, utility and personal transportation vehicles, snowmobiles, side-by-sides, all-terrain vehicles, professional turf-care equipment, and ground support equipment. Textron Specialized Vehicles markets products under the E-Z-GO®, Cushman®, Arctic Cat®, Textron Off Road™, Jacobsen®, Dixie Chopper®, Ransomes®, TUG™, Douglas™, Premier™ and Safeaero™ brands. Its vehicles are found in environments ranging from golf courses to factories, airports to planned communities, and theme parks to hunting preserves.



About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life.



For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1.



Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.



Sources: Tyler Altmeyer/Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 PR