BALDWINSVILLE, NY – The management of the Brewerton and Fulton Speedways is pleased to announce Big Block Modified racer Billy Whittaker and his Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux, located just minutes north of the Brewerton Speedway on Rt. 11, will continue their major support of both tracks during the 2018 racing season.

From the official pace car, to the title sponsor of the Fulton Speedway RUSH Late Models, plus some of the most popular and fun fan events on both speedways’ racing calendars, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux will have a big presence in 2018.

Must see events presented by Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux:

Brewerton Speedway – On race nights don’t forget to sign up for the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux ‘Fan Seat upgrade’. The winner of the weekly drawing will be able to select seven friends and will be moved to one of the climate-controlled tower rooms for the nights racing action. To win, sign up in the midway by the Time Out Photography & Thomas Video booths.

Brewerton Speedway – Friday, June 29 – Kings Smash-Em-Crash-Em Small Car & Youth Demo Derbies plus Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman, Mod Lites & JB Logging & Firewood 4-Cylinders.

Brewerton Speedway – Thursday, October 4 – Super DIRT Week Special – 26th Annual Hurricane 100 DIRTcar 358 Modified Series plus DIRTcar Sportsman Championship Series 50.

Fulton Speedway – Saturday, August 11 – World Famous Trailer Race plus DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models, E&V Energy Novice Sportsman plus Fan Fest.

Action at Fulton Speedway kicks off Saturday, April 21 with Test and Tune followed a week later by the first big race weekend of 2018, the ‘Highbank Holdup’ weekend Friday and Saturday, April 27-28.

Friday night activity will feature the high-flying Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints and highly competitive and side by side racing of the DIRTcar Sportsman Championship Series Central Region. Hot laps will also take place for the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and Modified Super DIRTcar Series cars.

Saturday, April 28 the stars and cars of the Super DIRTcar Modified Series will converge on Fulton’s high banks for the series point opener in the ‘Highbank Holdup’ 100. The first track point race of the season for the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and SUNY Canton Sportsman will complete the busy race card.

The Brewerton Speedway season opener is on Friday, May 18. On the race card will be the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman, Mod Lites and JB Logging & Firewood 4-Cylinders.

For off-season questions about either Fulton or Brewerton, and 2018 marketing opportunities, please contact Cory Reed by email at cory@brewertonspeedway.com or the tracks’ off-season phone at 315-638-4056. Keep up with all the latest news at www.fultonspeedway.com or www.brewertonspeedway.com and the Facebook pages for each track.

Sources: Dave Medler/Brewerton and Fulton Speedway PR