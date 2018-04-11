DODGE CITY, Kan. (April 11, 2018) – After a pair of foiled attempts to get the 2018 racing season underway, Dodge City Raceway Park will kick things off in style with the Sixth Annual Modified Stampede on Saturday night, April 21.

While the IMCA Modifieds battle it out for the $750 winner’s share atop the 3/8-mile clay oval, the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks will be in action as well.

The event marks the first leg of championship points chase action with the green flag set to fly at 7:30 p.m.

Woodward, Oklahoma’s Cole Traugott is the reigning Modified Stampede champion, racing to his second consecutive event win last year ahead of defending track champion Clay Sellard and Randy Wilson.

While Traugott has a pair of Modified Stampede victories to his credit, other past event winners include David Murray (2015 and both nights in 2013) and Brendon Gemmill (2014).

After Traugott won the opening two IMCA Modified features of the season last year, seven different drivers topped the remaining eight events of the year with only Larned’s William Nusser able to pick off two wins.

Bucklin’s Clay Sellard is one of a handful of drivers looking to kick off their title defense in strong form as Turpin, Oklahoma’s Taylor Velasquez vies for a third consecutive Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Car title, Woodward’s Jeff Kaup aims for a fifth IMCA Sport Modified crown in six years, Lamar, Colorado’s Angel Munoz reigns in the IMCA Stock Car ranks and Bucklin’s Reagan Sellard is defending kingpin in IMCA Hobby Stocks.

There will be fun for children eight and under as well with an Easter Egg hunt on the docket during intermission of the Modified Stampede event.

Tickets for the Sixth Annual Modified Stampede on April 21 are just $15 for adults while children 11 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Pit passes are $30.

The complete Sixth Annual Modified Stampede feature payout is as follows: 1st – $750, 2nd – $600, 3rd – $500, 4th – $450, 5th – $400, 6th – $350, 7th – $300, 8th – $275, 9th – $250, 10th – $225, 11th – $200, 12th – $190, 13th – $180, 14th – $170, 15th – $150, 16th – $150, 17th – $150, 18th – $150, 19th – $150, 20th – $150.

In total, the 2018 season at Dodge City Raceway Park is slated for 17 nights of action, culminating with the return of the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars on Saturday night, October 20.

The complete 2018 schedule of events at Dodge City Raceway Park is available at http://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.

Sources: Lonnie Wheatley/Dodge City Raceway Park PR