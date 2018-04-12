INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (April 12, 2018) – Kokomo Speedway has been a source of success for Tyler Courtney in recent times.

It’s something that “Sunshine” hopes to continue aboard the Clauson-Marshall Racing Driven2SaveLives/Indiana Donor Network No. 7bc Midget as the USAC National Midget series fires back into action with this weekend’s Kokomo Grand Prix on Friday and Saturday.

It will be Courtney’s first on-track competition in three weeks after having a pair of Sprint Car weekends dominated by Mother Nature.

“I’m ready to get back to racing, I’ve been bored,” Courtney said of the recent run of foul weather.

Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway is an ideal locale to resume action.

“We’ve been pretty good the last few times there,” Courtney says. “Hopefully we can continue that.”

Pretty good is an understatement, as “Sunshine” earned a third-place finish in last year’s Kokomo Grand Prix finale and another third-place finish in the Kokomo leg of USAC’s Indiana Midget Week. And, on the Sprint Car side of things, Courtney topped last August’s Kokomo Sprint Car Smackdown VI, a triumph among three wins in his three most recent Kokomo outings.

The weekend can prove crucial in the USAC National Midget points chase as well.

“We need to get both nights in, I need to make up some points,” Courtney says after being collected in a qualifying race mishap in the season-opening Shamrock Classic in March. “There aren’t that many nights on the USAC Midget schedule, I need every one that I can get.”

“Sunshine” opened the 2018 campaign with a pair of USAC Sprint Car wins. This weekend, he looks to add his first USAC Midget score in the opening pair of outdoor events of the year.

2018 Quick Stats: 10 races, 2 wins, 5 top-fives, 5 top-tens.

Up Next: USAC National Midgets “Kokomo Grand Prix” at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway on Friday and Saturday (April 13-14).

