Enel renews commitment to Formula E providing fast-charging technology to power next generation cars from season five

ROME, ITALY (April 12, 2018) – Formula E has today announced that Enel inext-generation partnership as official smart charge technology partner and official power partner of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

Implementing innovative fast-charging technology from next season, Enel will supply the technology, products and services for charging the next generation of Formula E cars from season five and beyond.

The news was revealed today by Alejandro Agag, Founder & CEO of Formula E, and Francesco Venturini, Head of Enel X – the Enel division dedicated to innovative products and digital solutions – at the Palazzo dei Congressi in Rome.

With the Gen2 car boasting almost double the energy storage capacity than the current iteration, the futuristic new-look Formula E car will be able to complete a full race distance without making a mid-race car swap. The new superchargers provided by Enel will have the capacity of 80kW – enough to fully-charge the new specification of battery in under an hour.

Alejandro Agag, Founder & CEO of Formula E, said: “It’s fitting to announce the expansion and extension of our successful partnership with Enel at their home race in Rome, so close to their headquarters. The ABB FIA Formula E Championship is about pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the field of electrification and working with partners such as ABB and Enel with their fast-charging technology is helping us to drive innovation on a global scale with a lasting legacy. Motorsport is about timing – beating the stopwatch and your competitors. This pursuit for speed is also required when powering and charging your car – both at the track, on the streets and at home in the future.”

Francesco Venturini, Head of Enel X, added: “Three years after we launched this partnership between Enel and Formula E, today’s announcement of the extension and expansion of our partnership is another step forward in the work we’re doing in the field of electric mobility. Thanks to our charging technology and our Superchargers at each event, the new increased capacity and more efficient next generation Formula E cars will be charged and ready to run the entire race distance. Enel’s Formula E partnership underscores our Group’s commitment to promote the advancement of electric mobility at a global level, furthering our research, development and implementation of innovative technology solutions for sustainable transportation.”

To follow the latest news and information, visit – www.FIAFormulaE.com

Sources: Formula E PR

About the ABB FIA Formula E Championship:

The ABB FIA Formula E Championship is the electric street racing series and the world’s first fully-electric international single-seater category in motorsport. Formula E brings electrifying wheel-to-wheel action to some of the world’s leading cities, racing against the backdrop of iconic skylines such as New York, Hong Kong, Paris and Rome.

The inaugural season of Formula E sparked into life in September 2014 around the grounds of the Olympic Park in Beijing. The fourth edition of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship will see 10 teams and 20 drivers compete in 10 cities spanning five continents in the fight to be crowned champion. Hong Kong hosted the season-opener over the course of two days on December 2 & 3, with the championship coming to a close in New York in July.

Formula E is more than just a race to be the best – it’s a competitive platform to test and develop road relevant technologies, helping refine the design and functionality of electric vehicle components and speeding-up the transition and uptake of clean transportation on a global scale.

For this season, more manufacturers have joined the electric revolution with reigning champion Lucas di Grassi looking to defend his title for the Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler team. More big-name manufacturers have also committed to race in Formula E – including BMW and Nissan in tandem with the new-look car and battery in season five, along with Mercedes-Benz and Porsche who also plan to join the following year.

About ABB:

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalisation with two clear value propositions – bringing electricity from any power plant to any plug and automating industries from natural resources to finished products. As title partner of Formula E, the fully-electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 135,000 employees. www.abb.com