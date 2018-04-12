BIXBY, Okla. (April 12, 2018) – After a pair of idle weekends, Bixby, Oklahoma’s Cannon McIntosh fires back into action with Friday night’s POWRi West Midget League “Midget Meltdown” at Meeker, Oklahoma’s Red Dirt Raceway aboard the RL Hudson/Toyota-TRD No. 08.

It marks the beginning of a busy stretch of racing action for the 15-year-old with a schedule of approximately 60 events over the course of the season including his 360-ci Sprint Car debut next weekend at Creek County Speedway and then Caney Valley Speedway.

Friday’s card will mark McIntosh’s second visit to Red Dirt Raceway in POWRi Midget action after racing to a top-ten finish last September.

“It was a fun racetrack,” McIntosh said of the ¼-mile Red Dirt Raceway. “You could race anywhere in the heat race then it was hammer down around the top in the feature.”

McIntosh will look for Meeker success after opening up his season in the recent POWRi Midget “Turnpike Challenge” at Oklahoma City’s I-44 Riverside Speedway on March 23-24 where he raced his way into the feature on the second night by virtue of a convincing heat race victory amongst a field of more than 60 entries from throughout the country.

“I didn’t feel too comfortable off the bat,” McIntosh said of the first night aboard the sharp looking No. 08 entry. “It’s a new car for us and we made some changes the second night and it felt really good. We got rolling and put it in the show.”

Those laps getting the new machine dialed in should pay dividends in Friday’s POWRi West Midget event at Red Dirt Raceway.

Along with RL Hudson and Toyota-TRD, other marketing partners making the ambitious 2018 slate of events possible includes American Discount, Complete Auto Care, Best Graphics, Fieldhouse Gear, Precision Inspection, Sanders and Associates, Panels by Smoke, Walker Performance, Sanders Wheels, American Discount Brake and Muffler, D&N Fabrication, Car and Fleet and Infinity Shocks.

Up Next: POWRi West Midget League “Midget Meltdown” at Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, OK, on Friday night, April 13.

Keep Track: Keep track of Cannon McIntosh’s on-track action including schedule and results at https://www.facebook.com/cmacracing/.

