Gregory to Executive Vice President; Jung and Herbst to Vice President

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (April 12, 2018) – NASCAR today announced several leadership promotions across its marketing and media operations. Jill Gregory has been promoted to executive vice president & chief marketing officer. Gregory oversees all NASCAR marketing operations and reports directly into NASCAR Chief Operating Officer Steve Phelps.

“Jill’s strategic leadership has been invaluable in our sport’s efforts to drive deeper engagement with our fans whenever and wherever they may be,” said NASCAR President Brent Dewar. “Her passion for our fans and the sport of NASCAR has played an important role in galvanizing our industry to collaborate and grow our sport smartly together.”

Gregory has played a pivotal role in the development of key industry marketing platforms, including the launch of the Industry Action Plan, the development of NASCAR Next, the creation of the Industry Services group, and the refreshing of the NASCAR brand and associated marks and logos. Gregory will be the head of NASCAR’s Charlotte, North Carolina, office.

Pete Jung has been promoted to vice president, brand marketing. Jung is responsible for all brand and consumer marketing efforts, including the implementation of key industry marketing initiatives. Jung joined NASCAR in 2014 after a successful career as a marketing executive at Mastercard, Time Inc. and Publicis. Jung reports into Gregory and will be based in Charlotte.

Brian Herbst has been promoted to vice president, global media strategy and distribution. Herbst is responsible for continuing to develop new media distribution opportunities and digital content partnerships for NASCAR as the media landscape evolves. Herbst joined NASCAR in 2005 and played an important role in the development of the industry’s digital media strategy. Herbst reports into Steve Herbst, NASCAR senior vice president, broadcasting and production, and will be based in Charlotte.

“We look forward to strong thought leadership from Pete and Brian as they shepherd important areas of our business as we market our sport to our core fan and new fan alike,” said Phelps. “Their strategic approach to direct fan engagement will be important to the long-term growth of our sport.”

