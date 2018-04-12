GEORGETOWN, DE – The dirt-slinging action of the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco Velocita-USA South Region will be making its way to a television near you in 2018. Short Track Super Series officials announced Thursday that the 5th Annual Blast at the Beach on Tuesday, August 28 at Georgetown Speedway will be broadcast via a tape-delayed broadcast on MAVTV.

Speed51 TV will produce the live broadcast, which will be the first nationally-televised broadcast in the five-year history of the Short Track Super Series.

“I believe the Short Track Super Series offers some of the best racing anywhere,” said Short Track Super Series Promoter Brett Deyo. “We have talented racers and passionate fans. Having the Blast at the Beach broadcast on MAVTV will showcase our style of racing across the entire country and put the rebirth of Georgetown Speedway in the spotlight.”

The 5th Annual Blast at the Beach won’t feature beach balls and sand castles, but it is expected to feature 35 exciting laps of Big-Block/Small-Block Modified racing as drivers compete for the $5,000-plus top prize.

The Short Track Super Series attracts some of the biggest names in Dirt Modified racing with the likes of Matt Sheppard, Stewart Friesen, Danny Johnson, Billy Pauch and Jimmy Horton competing in events throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Georgetown Speedway is a half-mile dirt oval with progressive banking located in Georgetown, Del. The track was voted by race fans as the 2017 Short Track of the Year during Speed51.com’s annual 51 Awards.

In addition to the tape-delayed broadcast on MAVTV, every Short Track Super Series race will be streamed live on Speed51.com in 2018.

Airdates for the Battle at the Beach on MAVTV will be announced at a later date.

Various marketing opportunities are currently available for businesses looking to gain exposure on the nationally-televised broadcast. Those interested in inquiring about marketing opportunities should email georgetownspeedway@gmail.com or call (302) 563-4896.

About Speed51.com

Since 2001, Speed51.com has been the source for short track news, behind-the-scenes stories, in-depth race coverage and live video broadcasts of short track events throughout North America, from NASCAR’s Touring Divisions (Modifieds & K&N Pro Series), to Dirt Modifieds and numerous forms of Late Model & Modified racing. Speed51 TV, the live video broadcasting arm of Speed51.com, airs live video productions of short track events on both pavement and dirt. Speed51 TV also produces race broadcasts for network television. The Speed51 Video Network carries highlights, interviews and features from short track racing around the country on Speed51.com.

About Georgetown Speedway

Georgetown Speedway has been in operation since 1949 and is not only a historic landmark in Delaware, but is well-known across the country for its role in the development of stock car racing as it is known today.

Georgetown Speedway features a fast, half-mile clay oval that produces high speeds and thrilling racing action. The facility has spacious grandstands, ample parking, a large, flat pit area, room for overnight camping and more.

About Short Track Super Series

The Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled by Sunoco for Big-Block/Small-Block Modifieds enters its fifth season in 2018 with an ambitious schedule of events across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, competing in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The Short Track Super Series is managed by Brett Deyo of BD Motorsports Media LLC, who is also the administrator of the American Racer Cup presented by Sunoco and promoter of Georgetown Speedway in Georgetown, Del.

About MAVTV

Owned and operated by Lucas Oil Products, MAVTV is a television network with its roots deep in the automotive world. MAVTV offers an unparalleled line-up of exclusive motorsports that includes prestigious events such as the Chili Bowl, The AMA Pro Motocross series, the Lucas Oil Challenge Cup and more. But MAVTV goes far beyond the national mainstream events and also covers multitudes of grassroots series’ from across the globe: Drag boats, sprint boats, drag racing, pro pulling, drifting, dirt racing, ice racing and everything in between.

Sources: Brett Deyo/Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco PR