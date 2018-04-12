Barre, VT – Thunder Road officials announced today that multiple new event sponsors have signed on for the 2018 season. Some have current previous ties to the speedway while others will be joining the Thunder Road family for the first time.

The biggest change is the addition of Bolduc Metal Recycling as the title sponsor of the annual Enduro 200 scheduled for Sunday, August 5. Bolduc has signed a multi-year deal to replace M&M Beverage, who had been the underwriter for the event since its inception in 1986. The company will also sponsor the 50-lap Street Stock Special held on that date.

In addition to the Middlesex-based Bolduc Auto Salvage, the family-owned business also operates a roll-off recycling service throughout Vermont. They have previously sponsored multiple competitors in weekly Thunder Road action.

Capital City Auto Mart has stepped up their involvement at the track in 2018 as well. The company began providing the Thunder Road safety truck in 2017, and this year, they will sponsor Capital City Auto Mart Night on Friday, June 8. The event will feature the opener for the Myers Container Service Triple Crown Series.

Capital City is part of The Autosaver Group, which is one of New England’s largest auto dealership groups. Their locations include Capitol City Buick GMC in Berlin and Captiol City Kia in Montpelier. They also have sponsored multiple Thunder Road racers both past and present.

The most recent addition to Thunder Road’s underwriters is Renewable Energies Night on Thursday, July 5. The event, which features the Marvin Johnson Memorial, will be presented by a coalition of Central Vermont companies that are working to make local residents and businesses more aware of energy-efficient options for everyday life.

Members of the group include SunCommon, the Barre City Energy Committee, Green Mountain Power, Drive Electric Vermont, and the Vermont Energy Investment Corporation. Several local auto dealerships will also have energy-efficient vehicles on display.

“We’re happy to have these new sponsors on board for the 2018 season,” Thunder Road co-owner Cris Michaud said. “We’re excited that they’ve all agreed to partner with us, and we think there’s a lot of potential that will benefit everybody.

“We also want to thank M&M Beverage, Brian Perry & Son Construction, Harvest Equipment, U.S. Army Recruiting, and our other previous sponsors for their support over the years,” Michaud added. “We enjoyed working with all of them, and we’d certainly be open to doing so again in the future.”

Thunder Road will open its 59th season of competition with the 20th Community Bank N.A. 150 on Sunday, April 29 at 1:00pm. The American-Canadian Tour (ACT) will highlight the card while the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, Allen Lumber Street Stocks, and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors will all kick off their 2018 campaigns. The pits will open at 8:00am and the front gates will open at 10:00am. Admission is $25 for adults and free for kids age 12 and under.

The weekend begins with the annual Downtown Barre Car Show on Saturday, April 28. The show runs from 9:00am to 12:00 pm and will feature all Thunder Road divisions followed by a parade to the race track. An open practice session is set to follow.

For more information, contact the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963, media@thunderroadvt.com, or visit www.thunderroadvt.com.

Sources: Michael Stridsberg/Thunder Road International Speedbowl PR

Alan Ward photo