CONCORD, NC — April 14, 2018 — The World of Outlaws is pleased to welcome NGK Spark Plugs as the Official Spark Plug of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car and Late Model Series through 2019.

NGK Spark Plugs — the Ignition Specialist — is the world leader in OE spark plug technology for small engines to domestic and import automotive engines to performance racing engines. Matching the right spark plug to a specific engine type is critical for fuel efficiency and optimum power.

“Forming a partnership with NGK was a straightforward decision,” said World of Outlaws CMO Ben Geisler. “They have excellent products for our competitors, along with a strong involvement in motorsports. We look forward to having them join us in dirt track racing.”

“We’re excited to work with the World of Outlaws,” said Danielle Orlando, General Manager of Marketing for NGK Spark Plugs (USA). “The Series offers a great platform to not only promote NGK’s innovative product portfolio but really engage with the racers, engine builders and fans looking for superior performance.”

The two-year partnership will include contingency awards and additional incentives for drivers while also providing NGK the opportunity to promote their full breadth of automotive and non-automotive products. There are a number of different types of motors out there and NGK makes a spark plug for just about all of them.

For more information about NGK Spark Plugs and where to buy their products, please visit NGKSparkPlugs.com.

NGK Spark Plugs

Since 1936, NGK Spark Plugs has been the world leader in technology, innovation, and world-class quality in the design of spark plugs and oxygen sensors. Today, NGK manufactures NGK Spark Plugs and NTK Oxygen Sensors for virtually every automotive manufacturer in the world.

NGK has built a reputation for quality and reliability, and a commitment to excellence continues to be the driving force behind the company’s advanced research and development programs. With state-of-the-art manufacturing, inventory, and distribution facilities, NGK is dedicated to providing customers with world-class products and services.

In addition to serving OE automotive and aftermarket customers, NGK also produces spark plugs for motorcycle, power sports, marine and small engine manufacturers. NGK also offers complementary product lines including resistor caps, spark plug wires, and high-performance cables.

In North America, NGK is headquartered in Wixom, MI and maintains manufacturing, inventory, and distribution facilities in Irvine, CA, Sissonville, WV, and Chicago, IL

The World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners, including: Craftsman (Official Tool), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), iRacing (Official Online Racing Game), Morton Buildings (Official Building), NOS Energy (Preferred Energy Product), NGK (Official Spark Plug), Sears (Official Home Store), Textron Off Road (Official side-by-side vehicle) and VP Racing Fuels (Official Racing Fuel); in addition to contingency sponsors, including: Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Edelbrock, JE Pistons, KSE Racing Products and MSD along with manufacturer sponsors, including: Impact Racing Products, Intercomp, Racing Electronics, and TNT Rescue.

​​​​​​​The World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners, including: Arizona Sport Shirts (Official Apparel Company), Craftsman (Official Tool), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), iRacing (Official Online Racing Game), Morton Buildings (Official Building), NGK (Official Spark Plug), Sears (Official Home Store), TEXTRON Off Road (Official Side-by-Side Vehicle) ,VP Racing Fuels (Official Racing Fuel), DirtonDirt.com (Hard Charger Award) and PFC Brakes (Fast Time Award); in addition to contingency sponsors, including: Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Edelbrock, JE Pistons, , MSD, Penske Shocks, QA1, QuarterMaster, and Wrisco (Exclusive Racing Aluminum); along with manufacturer sponsors, including: Capital Race Cars, Integra Shocks, Impact Racing Products, Intercomp, Racing Electronics, Rocket Chassis and TNT Rescue

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, N.C., is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world. Learn more about the World of Outlaws.

Sources: World of Outlaws PR